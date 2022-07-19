Netflix will charge for using accounts in extra houses

The Netflix platform announced that starting next month it will charge an extra amount “for using” an account in a home away from the original home where the streaming service was installed.

Through a communication sent to its users, Netflix stated that from the month of August it will add a function in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic which will be called “Add a House”.

“Over the course of the last 15 years, we have worked hard to offer a streaming service that is easy to use, with people who travel or live together in mind. We love that our members enjoy Netflix movies and series so much that they want to share them with others. Currently, however, the widespread practice of sharing accounts between different households affects our long-term ability to invest in and improve our service. Therefore, we carefully analyze different possibilities so that those who want to share their account can do so by paying an additional fee. One home per account: All Netflix accounts, regardless of plan, will include access from one home where you can continue to enjoy Netflix on any device.

To use the Netflix account in additional houses, the price will be US$219 per month per house. Basic plan members can add an extra house; those of the Standard plan, up to two extra houses, and those of the Premium plan, up to three extra houses; away from home on a tablet, laptop, or mobile device.