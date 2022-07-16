Netflix will charge the SUT to its customers in Puerto Rico

If you notice that your bill Netflix reached higher, know that it is because the “streaming” platform began charging residents of Puerto Rico the Sales and Use Tax (IVU) from July.

The company informed its clients on the island of the change this Friday through an email, provoking diverse reactions on social networks.

“Due to recent legal changes in Puerto Rico, a new sales and use tax of 10.5% will now be applied to your membership”read the statement from Netflix.

For customers with a regular bill of $15.49, it will increase to $17.27, due to the $1.78 tax.

Platforms like Netflix are under the radar of the Department of Finance under Law 40 of 2020, for which they have begun to charge the IVU. That was the case of Spotify, which in September of last year also began charging the tax to its customers in Puerto Rico. These types of transactions, the Treasury stressed, were taxable since 2006.

In a recent conference the secretary of the Treasury Department, Francisco Pares Aliceadisclosed that between 10% and 12% of the IVU collections received by his agency correspond to sales of goods or services that are made in online stores. “That number is going to grow more because there are more and more remote merchants who, when they know the rule of law in Puerto Rico and receive our information, are included,” warned the official.

According to data provided by the Treasury, as of May of fiscal year 2021-2002, collections for internet sales amounted to $174 million, which reflected an 18% increase when compared to the previous fiscal year, which registered $148 million. in collections