Netflix Will Charge Users Who Share Accounts With Friends Or Strangers – News Technology – Technology

Are you one of those who share your account? Netflix with people outside your household? Please note this information because from now on the ‘streaming’ platform will start testing and charging users an additional fee in three countries.

“We have been working on ways to allow members who share outside their home to do so easily and securely, while paying a little more,” the company wrote in a statement posted on its website.

In which countries will you start charging?

According to the statement, the first tests will be carried out in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru to charge a fee to customers who share their accounts with those who do not live in the subscriber’s household.

Netflix wants users of the Standard and Premium plans to go to its new system: add subaccounts of the people with whom they do not live, which can be up to two. These clients will have personalized recommendations, a totally different username and password than the initial subscriber.

The additional monthly fee to be paid for each profile will be three dollars in Chile and Costa Rica (more than 11 Colombian pesos) and about 2.12 dollars in Peru (eight thousand pesos).

The company will know which people have your account outside the home.

“We recognize that people have many options for entertainment, so we want to make sure that the new features are flexible and useful for them, whose subscriptions finance all our great shows and movies,” the platform specified.With the passing of the weeks, it is expected that the decision will be made or not to join more countries to the additional charge.

How will Netflix know that you share your account with other people?

According to the company, in the next few days users in these countries will receive notifications announcing the decision. It will ask them to log in and enter a verification code.

Netflix will know that you share the account and password with other people because it will verify the IP address of the devices. Broadly speaking, the IP identifies each device, such as a cell phone, computer or television, that connects to the Internet in a specific location. With it, the platform will know if the devices with which it accesses are in the same place -a house- or if they belong to different spaces.

What if you don’t want to pay the extra fee?

The company specified that users with shared accounts will be able to create their own and transfer all the information in their profile without any inconvenience, since the system will maintain the tools for viewing history, My List, personalization and recommendations.

For the platform, sharing accounts with friends is affecting its ability to invest in exclusive audiovisual production for subscribers.

Last year Netflix had tested a way to limit the sharing of access keys by sending its customers a warning message to verify that users lived in the same place as the owner of the account.

According to data from this, it ended 2021 with 221 million subscribers. It seems ready to correct the errors and prevent competitors, such as Disney, from winning the streaming race.

*With information from AFP

