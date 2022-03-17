Netflix will charge users who share passwords more

Netflix will charge extra to those who share their passwords. (photo: Millennium)

If you want to share the password of Netflix with people outside their household, users must pay an extra. This is the latest plan from the company, according to Variety. In this way, the streaming service plans to end the exchange of “illegal” passwords that is causing so many headaches for the platform.

This is what Netflix says in its terms of conditions. In the document, they specify that all content is considered for personal, non-commercial use and therefore should not be shared with anyone who is not a member of your household.

“During Netflix membership, we grant you a limited, non-exclusive, non-transferable right to access the Netflix service and content. Beyond this, no other right, title or interest will be transferred to you. You agree that you will not use the service for public presentations.” explains Netflix in its terms of use.

Three initial countries to make this radical change in Netflix

Initially, Netflix will test its new strategy with users of Chile, Costa Rica and Peru. As explained by the aforementioned medium, the platform will allow subscribers of its service to share their passwords with people outside their homes, “in a simple and secure way”, although they will also have to pay more to do so. so stated Chengyilong, director of product innovation at Netflix.

Then Netflix will enable a new feature in the mentioned regions to “add additional members”. It will be available in the Standard and Premium plans of the service and will allow you to add up to two additional users who do not live in your household.

These people will have own logins, recommendations and profiles within Netflix. However, these amenities come with a price increase. According to Variety, the additional cost per new user will be CLP 2,380 for Chile, USD$ 2.99 for Costa Rica and PEN S/. 7.9 for Peru.

Table of prices in Peru, Costa Rica and Chile of Netflix. (photo: Variety)

This feature will be available in all three regions in the coming weeks. However, it is not yet known if it will eventually expand outside of these regions during the trial period.

Netflix mentions that this practice prevents it from creating content

At Netflix, they are not satisfied with the custom of sharing user passwords with people outside the core of their home. “We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams on our Standard and Premium plans. Long said in a private statement. However, he believes that these practices have led users to misunderstand the purpose of this feature.

“While they have been very popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared across households, which affects our ability to invest in great new movies and TV shows for our members.” Chengyi Long mentioned.

File photo of the Netflix logo Mar 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/

Netflix bets on this new measure, but it does not seem to be definitive

Over the next few weeks, Netflix users in any of these three markets will receive a notification. In this document, the company will notify customers who share their passwords about the new feature.

In case someone decides to share their login information for the first time after setting up the feature, Netflix may require users to verify their account. This process will be done through a Verification code.

However, it is not known if the changes will be permanent. Long commented on his post: “We will be working to understand the utility of these two features for subscribers in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.” Because of this, depending on the outcome, you could see a major implementation of the new feature, or a permanent pause.

