Netflix will eliminate shared accounts and start charging an extra in 2023

Netflix has made it clear that only people who live in the same household can use an open account on its service, and that if it detects that this requirement is not met, the next year will start. to charge the user an additional amount.

The technology company dedicated to account sharing a section on your Help page, where he makes it clear that people who do not live in the same household “will have to use their own account to watch Netflix.”

The company verifies the household requirement through the IP address, device identifiers, and the account activity itself. With this information, Netflix can tell if the account holder’s home Internet connection is being used.

In the event that the user connects from another network, or from a different device outside the home, for example, because he is traveling, the company will perform a verification of the device, to verify that you are authorized to use that account.

The purpose of all this is to prevent other users, even if they are friends or relatives, from using the same account, a phenomenon that in recent years has made it possible to share expenses, for example, by activating an account that allows the simultaneous use of four devices, whose cost (17.99 euros) can be divided among four people.

Netflix is ​​blunt in this regard: “Only people who live with you can use your account.” And if it detects sharing, it warns that it will charge the holder an extra, as it has already tried in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, as a subaccount.

This approach will begin to be implemented in all countries at the beginning of 2023, as reported by the company in the financial results of the third quarter.

Netflix currently offers three subscription plans: Basic (7.99 euros), Standard (12.99 euros) and Premium (17.99 euros), which allow the use of the account on one, two and four devices simultaneously, in addition to progressively improving the quality of the image.

On November 10, this offer will be extended with the Basic plan with ads, which will cost 5.49 euros per month, in exchange for showing an average of four or five minutes of ads per hour, which will be seen at the beginning of the series and movies. and during its reproduction.

