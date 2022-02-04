Netflix will launch over 60 movies in 2022, here’s the trailer

“Every night is movie night”Says the new promo of Netflix which anticipates the incredible line up of his original films which will debut directly on the platform in the course of 2022: they are well 68 preview titles which will stream over the next twelve months, with the promise of a new film every week. And, as can be seen in the trailer presented in these hours, everything will also take place as a huge parade of stars: actors and actresses like Halle Berry, Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron they literally interrupt the shooting of their respective films and go directly to the camera to present a surprising line up.

Among the most anticipated titles, which debut here with their first unpublished images, there is certainly Knives Out 2, the sequel to Dinner with crime starring Daniel Craig surrounded by an ensemble cast; and then The Gray Man, action thriller directed by the Russo brothers starring Gosling and Chris Evans. Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will also return in Enola Holmes 2, a young adult rewrite of Sherlock Holmes’ investigations, while as anticipated in recent weeks, the Pinocchio animated by Guillermo del Toro.

Among the films that appear in the reel above there are also Slumberland, about a fantasy world where Momoa is half a man and half a goat; the new titles by Adam Sandler Hustle And Spaceman; the return of Lindsay Lohan in the Christmas season Falling for Christmas; fantasy for kids The School for Good and Evil with Theron and Kerry Washington; the dystopian drama Spiderhead with Hemsworth and the thriller starring Jennifer Lopez The Mother.

This is obviously Netflix’s offer in relation to large international productions, to which they must be added all those of the various countries where the platform is present. Only yesterday, for example, the same streaming service launched the trailer de The invisible thread, Italian film by Marco Simon Puccioni with Filippo Timi and Francesco Scianna, about a young boy facing the separation of his two fathers. The film will debut on next March 4th.