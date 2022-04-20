Netflix Will Lose 2 Million Subscribers In The Next 3 Months – Movie News

Although it seemed impossible, Netflix could lose its reign in the streaming war and it is estimated that it will lose two million subscribers in the next three months.

What seemed impossible has happened: Netflix is ​​losing the streaming war. A few days ago it was announced that the percentage of preference and audience for Disney Plus, which brought us hits like Charm and the live-action of Cruella with Emma Stone, had grown enormously since the pandemic. Now, a new report estimates that Netflix has lost 200,000 subscribers so far this year and is set to lose two million in the next three months.

It was the company itself that declared that during the first quarter it had dropped subscribers of 200 thousand usersSomething hadn’t happened for a decade. The company report estimates that for the next three months it will have lost a total of 2.5 million subscribers to be exact, a number that also took up the Wall Street Journal in his report of the day. In January of this year, Netflix declared that it closed 2021 with 221.84 million subscriptions in the world, the new total with the drop in audience is 221.64.

The preference of the audience for other streaming platforms does not come as a surprise, since for several years many have openly complained about the new content on Netflix, who was betting on local productions in various countries around the world, expanding horizons and hoping to open his market even more. They haven’t quite succeeded.

In this small slip, services such as HBO Max (which has Warner Bros. releases in its catalog such as batman) Y Disney Plus, which allows us access to new Marvel series and movies such as Moon Knighthave been benefited, increasing day by day their number of subscribers.

