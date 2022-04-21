Netflix will lower its price due to loss of subscribers

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 20.04.2022





Before the loss of subscribers, Netflix is planning its strategy to continue being the preferred streaming platform and confirmed that will launch a cheap package with commercials to compensate for the price decrease.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, the co-CEO of NetflixReedHastings, announced the move to investors They will start studying this year.

“Those who have followed Netflix they know that I have been against the complexity of advertising and I’m a big fan of the simplicity of the subscription. But as much as I’m a fan of that, I’m more of a fan of consumer choice. And allow users who would like to have a lower price and tolerate advertising get what they want, it makes a lot of sense,” Hastings said.

Netflix loses subscribers

the streaming platform lost 200 thousand users in the first quarter of 2022 and expects the subscriber drops hit two million during the current fiscal quarter due to a slowdown in its growth and the emergence of other streaming platforms. Faced with this situation, Netflix’s solution would be lower your prices by adding advertising.

“It’s pretty clear it’s working for Hulu, Disney is doing it, HBO did it. We have no doubt that it works. In terms of earnings potential, definitely the market for Internet advertising has advanced, and now you don’t have to enter all the information about people you used to. We can stay out of that and really focus on our members, creating that great experience,” Hastings said.

