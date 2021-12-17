Netflix will make a biographical TV series about Frank Sinatra

It is the era of the biopic and Frank Sinatra could not miss the appeal. After the great success in recent years of biographical films, including Bohemian Rhapsody And Rocketman on Freddie Mercury and Elton John respectively, a new project is coming. As reported Deadline, Netflix announced a biographical tv series on The Voice. The production will be the artist’s daughter, Tina, while the direction will be the work of Bill Condon, Oscar winner for the screenplay of Demons and gods in 1999.

The Netflix series will retrace the entire career of Frank Sinatra

The work is the result of an agreement between the streaming giant, Lionsgate and UMG, the company that owns most of the rights to the songs of Frank Sinatra. Bill Condon, executive producer, will return to the biopic after directing the film in 2006 Dreamgirls which tells about the birth and successes of the band The Supremes. Among his best known musical works also the screenplays by Chicago of 2002, with Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the recent one The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman.

The story will retrace the entire life of The Voice, starting from the humble beginnings of the son of Italian immigrants in New Jersey (his father had Sicilian origins, while his mother’s family was born in a small town in Liguria). Space then for his entire career, full of ups and downs, and his work with the band Rat Pack. There will also be hints of the alleged links with the mafia, which the FBI also investigated, and love life. Frank Sinatra has indeed had love affairs with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars like Ava Gardner (whom he married in 1951), Marylin Monroe, Mia Farrow (third of his 4 wives), Judy Garland and Angie Dickinson.

The Voice has won three Oscars and 11 Grammys in his career

Frank Sinatra has sold hundreds of millions of records during his career, making him one of the most prolific artists in musical history, and has starred in various films. His performances have led him to win three Oscars and two Golden Globes as well as 11 Grammy Awards in the music field. Considered one of the greatest crooners of all time, he is the author of unforgettable songs such as My Way, Strangers in the Night, Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! And New York, New York, just to name a few.

However, this is not the first television adaptation on the life of Sinatra. In 1992 he was in fact the subject of the homonymous miniseries with the face of Philip Casnoff, with Marcia Gay Harden in the role of Gardner. As reported Deadline, Martin Scorsese for years he wanted to make his own version, but he could not overcome the obstacles of the opposition of the Sinatra family.