Netflix will premiere “Nimona”, the animated adaptation of the comic

The animated film will begin production this year and will be released in 2023 through the platform. (Netflix)

The project of Nimona has been rescued by Netflix and the animated film will be released in its catalog next year. The film adaptation of the graphic novel by N. D. Stevensoncreator of She-Ra and the princesses of powerhas been in development for a long time and last heard about it was that Disney+ he had stepped aside on his pitch. Finally, the animated film found a light at the end of the road and its production together with the giant of the “N” will begin this year.

“Nimona has always been a brave little story that just wouldn’t stop. She is a fighter…but she also has some amazing people fighting for her,” Stevenson wrote from her Twitter profile. “ I am so excited to announce that Nimona’s movie is alive… Available in 2023 via Annapurna and Netflix ”, he added in the publication.

The original graphic novel includes LGTBQ+ characters and addresses queerness from its history. (HarperCollins)

The platform has teamed up with studio Annapurna to bring the webcomic-based film to life, with Nick Bruno and Troy Quane directing. The voice cast is mainly made up of Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona; Riz Ahmad as Ballister Boldheart; Y Eugene Lee Yang like Ambrosius Goldenloin. Roy Lee, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary will serve as producers, while Robert L. Baird, Megan Ellison and Andrew Millstein will have executive producing credit.

what will it be about Nimona? For now, an official synopsis has been released: “ A knight is framed for a crime he didn’t commit and the only person who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teenager who might also be a monster he swore to kill. . Set in a techno-medieval world unlike anything animation has tackled before, this is a story about the labels we assign to people and a shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.”

ND Stevenson was behind the animated series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.” (Netflix)

The development of Nimona It has been long and with many interruptions

Originally, the work of N. D. Stevenson was produced by Blue Sky Studios, the studio that was shut down by Disney after completing the purchase of 20th Century Fox. The production of the film had already begun when the company was acquired, but in February of last year, it was decided to end its operations due to the enormous presence of its other studios (Pixar and Walt Disney Animation).

Patrick Osborne had been assigned to direct the film version of Nimona, and this was going to be launched on January 14 of this year, but the decision to close Blue Sky caused its cancellation. It is recalled that this title will include characters LGBTQ+since the original comic, published in 2015, explores what queer and the fluidity of gender identity.

