Were they fans of the movies? mini spies? If the answer is yes, then they will have many reasons to celebrate with this news. Spy Kids is back, Netflix will produce the reboot of the franchise, so the adventures that captivated many will return through the front door.

Fortunately for the fans, everything will be supervised by Spyglass Media, the company that owns the rights. In addition, Robert Rodríguez himself (Battle Angel: The Last Warrior) will be writing and directing this reboot, just like the previous movies. So don’t worry, the project is in good hands.

New characters will be included in the reboot from Spy Kids for netflix

Although the news of this new tape was released in 2021, there had been no updates until now. As you might expect, the missions, characters, and themes of Spy Kids will be updated to meet the needs of today’s audiences. Therefore, we will no longer see the adventures of the Cortez family.

Basically, we can expect a tape very similar to superheroicswhich was also directed by Rodríguez and was set in the same universe as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

What was the original about? Spy Kids?

The Cortez family forms a happy home, if somewhat boring. The mother tells the children a fantastic bedtime story, the story of two rival secret agents, male and female, who fell in love. What the children do not know is that the protagonists of the exciting story are their parents. But his kidnapping by some villains, who plan to build an army of robots, using the cover of a children’s television program, will help them to know the truth. And they themselves will live a thousand and one adventures.

Previous films in the franchise have grossed $550 million worldwide. Although they were not as successful as others, a reboot It can be very interesting for the Netflix audience. They also had the presence of well-known actors such as Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Danny Trejo, Salma Hayek and Jessica Alba.