Netflix will prohibit sharing passwords I already confirm it!

Netflix: It will prohibit sharing passwords, confirms it

What seemed to be just a rumor turned out to be 100% true, because recently the famous Netflix platform has confirmed the unthinkable, it will no longer allow sharing passwords, something that was quite usual on the platform.

That’s right, the famous platform streaming Netflix has announced that it will no longer allow password sharing for its services.

Netflix, the world’s largest video streaming company, recently warned of an impending global movement against password sharing.

And it seems that this time it is a serious warning and could mean the end of the rampant practice of borrowing the login information of a family member or friend, or an acquaintance on the platform.

In this way, the Netflix company said that it estimates that more than 30 million American and Canadian households use a shared password to access their content.

The company noted that more than 100 million additional households are likely to use a shared password around the world.

It’s for that reason that Netflix acknowledged that it has deliberately allowed generous sharing of passwords outside the home because it helped get users hooked on the service.

But now with competition from Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount Global, NBCUniversal, Apple TV+ and other streaming services hurting its growth, Netflix said it wants the millions of households that share passwords to start paying up.

On the other hand, the platform reported its first drop in subscribers in more than a decade on Tuesday and forecast a bigger drop in the second quarter, a rare setback for a company that was once a notable growth engine for consumer confidence. The investors.

That is how Netflix lost 200 thousand subscribers in its first quarter, falling well short of its modest predictions that it would add 2.5 million subscribers.

But that’s not all, as Netflix’s poor results reportedly hit other video-related stocks like Roku, down more than 6%; Walt Disney, almost 4% and Warner Bros Discovery, 2%.

It is important to note that Netflix, which currently has 221.6 million subscribers, had recorded its last customer loss in October 2011.

Netflix offered a gloomy prediction for the coming quarter, forecasting that it would lose 2 million subscribers.

This is despite the return of highly anticipated series like “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” and the debut of the movie “The Gray Man,” starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

In addition, it is expected that with this new password platform that the platform has presented, it could lose many more users than it has already lost.