Netflix, Will Smith returns with the thriller Fast & Loose: the release date

Netflix, Will Smith will be in the cast of the thriller film Fast & Loose, back on the streaming platform and in small and large screens.

Will Smith will star in the new thriller film shot by Deadpool 2’s director himself, David Leitch. The actor has been the icon of African American cinema for over 25 years, it seems that he has no intention of giving up his career.

Will return with a thriller film, directed by David Leitch the same director of Deadpool 2, with Fast & Loose, the streaming platform has decided to buy the distribution rights exclusively.

The 52-year-old actor has signed the contract to return to the streaming platform again after shooting the fantasy film “Bright” in 2017. The Fast & Loose film, described as a thriller and action, will talk about a mysterious man who will have to wax to clarify his thoughts to reconstruct his two previous lives.

The first was that of a crime boss, while the other was in the role of an undercover CIA agent, in the course of the film the man will have to understand which of the two lives is the current reality.

Loading... Advertisements

>>> YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Will Smith, after the cinema, politics: “I US President? Maybe in the future”

Netflix, Will Smith is back with a thriller film directed by David Leitch, Fast & Loose

The director has been working on the film since spring last year, his production company 87North decided to buy the script written by Jon and Erich Hoeber, the writers of RED, Battleship, The Meg and My Spy.

Will Smith will also participate in the production of the film, during the last few years, the actor has participated in the productions of several action films, such as: Bad Boys For Life in 2020, which has hit the box office.

>>> YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: Will Smith’s secret passion: “I just can’t do without it”

After spending a year in the pandemic, the famous “Prince of Bel Air” told his followers that he had put on weight and wanted to get back in shape to feel better about himself.

Perhaps the production and the work done in this thriller film will give him the opportunity to get involved, and above all to show the world all the progress made to be able to get fit, despite the restrictions of recent months.

