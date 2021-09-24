Netflix “wins” the new series produced by Reese Witherspoon

Netflix acquires the new series produced by and with Reese Witherspoon titled Pyros

Netflix won it over all the other studios vying for the series, but Pyros, produced by Reese Witherspoon will be of his platform. The series is an adaptation of Thomas Pierce’s science fiction short story Tardy Man. Witherspoon will produce the show alongside Simon Kinberg but will also be in the cast. Pierce will write the script.

The deal comes just a day after Apple shared the teaser trailer for The Morning Show, another series always with Reese Witherspoon in the cast with Jennifer Aniston. Now Netflix has taken the next title with the star who made a big splash on TV with the HBO series Big Little Lies, of which she is also co-producer with Nicole Kidman. Among the six studios that competed for the new series Pyros, Sony Pictures was among the “finalists”.

Pierce will write the script based on his short story published in The New Yorker last year. This is the second major deal for a film or television adaptation of The New Yorker this year, the first being Chairman Spaceman purchased from Fox Searchlight which will also be produced by Kimberg.

Loading... Advertisements

The series will be produced via Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Lauren Neustadter with Genre Films’ Audrey Chon.

Pyros it’s about a group of people equipped in fire-indestructible uniforms that are fused to their backbones. They work for a company that recovers items for wealthy people when their homes are on fire. It is strictly forbidden for them to turn away from their rescue missions, even when there are people in danger. When the protagonist decides to make an exception to the rule, the real story will begin.