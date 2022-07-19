Netflix won’t let you share accounts; the extra price you will have to pay halftime

Netflix has announced that starting next August 22nd will begin testing a new modality in different countries with which will charge additional fees to users who sign in away from home and connect to a television.

The company announced last March a test by which would charge an additional amount at the price of subscription by share the account with people who live outside the home and use a shared profile.

Then, he pointed out that he was doing it so that “the members who share their accounts outside the home make it easier and safer” and indicated that he would test this system in Chili, Costa Rica Y Peru.

Will Netflix charge for account sharing?

Recently Netflix has indicated that it plans to test a new system called Netflix Homeswhich will prompt users to pay extra fee if they use an account on a device connected to a TV outside the home.

“From August 22, 2022to use your account Netflix in additional homes, we will ask if you want to add a home for a additional fee per month“, can be read in the Help Center in the section that corresponds to Hondurasone of the countries where the test will take place, along with Argentina.

With this, it has clarified that, in the countries where it operates Netflix HomesNo will charge additional costs to users who view content from laptops either mobile phones “while traveling”.

How many accounts can I have on Netflix?

However, the policy changes when the device from which the platform content is viewed it’s a television.

In this case, the company has reported that users will either be able to connect to Netflix from these computers or establish a connection from a mobile phone to a television during a maximum of two weeks.

With the same email, you can have one account and five different profilesbut in this case what matters is the location.

The deadline if you use Netflix elsewhere

This will be possible as long as not logged in to that location previously and can only be do once per location by year. Thus, if a user uses his account on a television outside his usual home for more than two weeks, he must pay an additional fee thus.

The price you would have to pay additionally

In section plans and prices of the company you can also see the price that those interested in this extension will have to pay, which is $2.99 ​​extra per month for each additional household in the case of Honduras and 219 pesos in the case of Argentina.

Also, Netflix has pointed out that only will charge this fee when users decide add an additional house to your content platform account at ‘streaming‘ and it won’t do it automatically.

The addition of additional dwellings will depend on the rate type to which users are subscribed. Thus, those who have a basic planthey will be able to add an additional household, two in the case of Standard plan and up to three extra dwellings in the premium plan.

Secondly, Netflix has advanced how it is capable of detect households in which a user has logged into their account and has commented that they use information such as IP addressesdevice IDs, and activity from this profile.

