Netflix working on a spin-off set in the 90s

Netflix has started production operations for a spin-off series of That ’70 Show and has already made contact with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp

We learn from Deadline that Netflix has put in the yard a spin-off series of That ’70 Show, the TV series created by Bonnie and Terry Turner that helped launch the career of Mila Kunis (The black Swan, Jupiter – The fate of the universe) And Ashton Kutcher (Get high on love, Killers). The new script, which aims to tell another period in the life of the protagonists, should be entitled That ’90 Show and, as you can imagine, it would be set during the 90s.

Netflix has already taken steps to involve two of the interpreters of the original in the project That ’70 Show: Kurtwood Smith (Code name: Broken Arrow, Robocop) and Debra Jo Rupp (Big, She’s out of My League) will return to play Red and Kitty Forman, the parents of the protagonist Eric (whose role was entrusted to Topher Grace). The two will also contribute to the making of the show as executive producers. There are to support them in this role Gregg Mettler (A family of the third kind, The Muppets), who was also given the role of showrunner, Terry and Bonnie Turner along with their daughter Lindsay Turner.

The story that this spin-off aims to tell is set in 1995 in Wisconsin and stars Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna (played in the original series by Laura Prepon). The girl goes to her grandparents to spend their summer holidays with them and, while Kitty and Red watch over her, she ends up making friends with the boys who live in the neighborhood. It is still unclear whether other members of the original cast they intend to be part of the project, but it is believed that it is quite likely that Grace, Preston and Ashton Kutcher will return and take on the role of their old characters.

