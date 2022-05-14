Netflix would already be planning a prequel and a sequel to The Gray Man, the new film by the Russo Brothers

There is still more than a month to go until the premiere of The Gray ManHowever, it seems that Netflix would be so confident in the film that it would already be planning two new productions based on its premise.

Although streaming has not yet announced anything official, Empire magazine (via Twitter) indicated that Netflix would be in the early stages of developing a prequel to The Gray Man centered on Lloyd Hansen, the character that Chris Evans will embody in the new Russo Brothers.

That prequel would be moving forward with a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (dead pool). All while the platform would also be targeting a direct sequel for the film that will star Ryan Reynolds and for that potential production Stephen McFeely (Avengers: Endgame) would be in charge of writing the script.

Although this excerpt from Empire magazine highlights that both projects would only be in their early stages of development, it is still striking that Netflix is ​​already thinking about continuing to explore the world of The Gray Man even before the premiere of the film that is scheduled for this July 22.

The Gray Man It was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo from a story based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney and will tell a spy story where a CIA agent named Court Gentry (Reynolds) must escape from his ex-partner Lloyd Hanson (Evans). All while the rest of its cast will include Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Michael Gandolfini, among others.