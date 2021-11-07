Netflix: Yara debuts in first place in Italy | TV

What’s trending at the moment on Netflix in Italy and around the world? In this weekly special of ours you will find all the answers to your questions. In our country, the Korean series of records Squid Game gives way to the film Yara by Marco Tullio Giordana and to Love Hard, a Christmas comedy with Nina Dobrev.

This weekend at the top of the most viewed titles on Netflix Italy we find Yara, the social drama directed by Marco Tullio Giordana which tells of a resolute PM who is completely dedicated to the case of a 13-year-old disappeared and who does everything to get to the truth. The film is based on a true story. Second position for comedy Love Hard with Nina Dobrev. The feature centers on a Los Angeles-based writer who meets her ideal mate on a dating app, but sadly discovers she’s been tricked once she visits him by surprise for Christmas. The series of records falls to third position Squid Game, while resisting in fourth position Dynasty. Fifth place for The Harder They Fall, the western film Idris Elba, Regina King And Jonathan Majors. Resists in sixth position Army of Thieves, as the new episodes of Narcos: Mexico. Eighth position for Creed II, the film with Michael B. Jordan And Sylvester Stallone. They close You And Locke and Key, the fantasy TV series that this time seems to have received less interest than the first season.

Below are the top 10 most viewed titles in the last 24 hours in the United States

The Harder They Fall Love Hard Big Mouth You Narcos: Mexico Squid Game 21 Jump Street Catching Killers Army of Thieves Cocomelon

Here is the Top 10 Most Popular Movies Around the World on Netflix on November 7, 2021:

Here is the Top 10 of the most popular TV series around the world on Netflix on November 7, 2021:

