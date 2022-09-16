Netflix’s 15 Best Cult Documentary Series

sects. The very word produces curiosity and terror at the same time. And the public’s morbid fascination with cult leaders, their members, what goes on inside these organizations and how people manage to fall into them, gives rise to endless debate. Whether documentaries or series, we are passionate about them. And luckily for everyone who is fascinated by these stories, the best cult TV series on Netflix are just a click away.

Between true crime podcasts and the new craze for cult-based series like The Dropout and The Shrink Next Door, one thing that will seemingly never go out of style is the documentary about sects. People are often fascinated by everything to do with cults, from how the leader came to power to how ordinary people like us got caught up in them.

As cult expert Rachel Bernstein puts it, “No one joins a cult, right? I remember an anecdote of someone who had gotten into a group that had been around for many years, and said: ‘If they had told me what it was going to be, of course I would have said no.‘” Yet we find ourselves engrossed in the cult of Netflix documentaries, watching horrific leaders manipulate the masses for our entertainment.

According to The Guardian, there are three defining traits of a cult: “A charismatic leader, who becomes increasingly cult-like as the general principles that may have originally sustained the group lose power; a process of indoctrination is used or education that can be considered as persuasion; and economic, sexual and other exploitation of the members of the group by the leader and the ruling clique”.

Right, a lot of scary stuff. And it’s so easy to think “that would never happen to me!” But that’s what everyone thinks at first… and that’s why these stories are so fascinating. This is our selection of The best documentary series about sects on Netflix.