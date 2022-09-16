Netflix’s 15 Best Cult Documentary Series
sects. The very word produces curiosity and terror at the same time. And the public’s morbid fascination with cult leaders, their members, what goes on inside these organizations and how people manage to fall into them, gives rise to endless debate. Whether documentaries or series, we are passionate about them. And luckily for everyone who is fascinated by these stories, the best cult TV series on Netflix are just a click away.
Between true crime podcasts and the new craze for cult-based series like The Dropout and The Shrink Next Door, one thing that will seemingly never go out of style is the documentary about sects. People are often fascinated by everything to do with cults, from how the leader came to power to how ordinary people like us got caught up in them.
As cult expert Rachel Bernstein puts it, “No one joins a cult, right? I remember an anecdote of someone who had gotten into a group that had been around for many years, and said: ‘If they had told me what it was going to be, of course I would have said no.‘” Yet we find ourselves engrossed in the cult of Netflix documentaries, watching horrific leaders manipulate the masses for our entertainment.
According to The Guardian, there are three defining traits of a cult: “A charismatic leader, who becomes increasingly cult-like as the general principles that may have originally sustained the group lose power; a process of indoctrination is used or education that can be considered as persuasion; and economic, sexual and other exploitation of the members of the group by the leader and the ruling clique”.
Right, a lot of scary stuff. And it’s so easy to think “that would never happen to me!” But that’s what everyone thinks at first… and that’s why these stories are so fascinating. This is our selection of The best documentary series about sects on Netflix.
‘Wild Wild Country’ (2018)
This cult Netflix documentary is the kind of documentary that can be watched in one sitting because it will make you not mind sleeping. The story of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (also known as Osho) and his organization, which took over a small rural town called Antelope in Oregon, will shock and fascinate you.
This group had a lot of parties, dances, matching outfits… oh, and they allegedly threatened and poisoned a lot of people. The members of the group, sannyasins as they were known, lived a simple life on a huge ranch in Antelope. However, Rajneesh was reported to live quite a luxurious life, owning an estimated 90 Rolls Royces.
Where to start? This cult Netflix documentary series details a terrifying organization that claims to have seats at the tables of world powers and powerful decision-making groups, in secret.
Part documentary part drama, this is the story of a group described as having “tentacles all over the world”. With interviews from both former members and subject matter experts that will leave you in awe. Perfect for conspiracy theory lovers.
”Inside The Criminal Mind’, Ep 3 (2018)
Okay, this episode isn’t just about one cult, it’s about a bunch of them. Leaders from David Koresh of Branch Davidian to Charles Manson to Jim Jones of Jonestown are discussed.
An interesting mix of expert commentary, stock footage, and a look at what makes a person become a manic cult leader.
‘The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness’ (2021)
If you’re obsessed with true crime and like to learn about cults, this might be one of them. This series focuses on David Richard Berkowitz, also known as son of samwhich killed eight people during a spate of shooting attacks in the summer of 1976 in New York City.
This four-episode series investigates Berkowitz, as well as the theory that his actions were motivated by his involvement with a satanic cult. It is based in part on the views of journalist Maury Terry, who interviewed him on multiple occasions during his incarceration and who is convinced of the satanic cult theory.
This documentary, difficult to watch, opens the door to religious conversion therapy, especially to the promotion of “reformed queers” to falsely convince those who struggle against their sexuality of a “cure”. Based on the gay conversion therapy movement that swept (and is still sweeping) America, victims and former leaders of the LGBTQ+ community come together to expose the lies, homophobia, and gross abuse that take place within of this practice.
This documentary is a stark reminder of something that continues to eviscerate the lives of LGBTQ+ people today.
Ok, it’s a hair, not a series or a documentary, but it’s so good that we had to include it. Turned into a cult classic, we could not forget this popular Swedish horror. Highly anticipated and critically acclaimed, midsummer by Ari Arster follows college student Dani Ardor (Florence Pugh) on a group vacation to Sweden for the Midsommar festival celebrations. The student is accompanied by her boyfriend and her friends, and she quickly becomes a pagan cult.
From suicidal cliff falls witnessed by impassive crowds, group sex and de-virginity rituals, hallucinogenic plants to human sacrifice rituals – all with a confused Dani at the center – he ultimately rises to the occasion. circumstances.
It is not a true story, far from it, but it is based on real traditional activities of the festival midsummeronly with a cult addition to shock.
‘Contraindicated’ (2020)
A six-part deep dive into the lucrative wellness industry—and its darker, more predatory side that feeds on despair—focuses on a different “miracle cure” in each episode. Throughout the season, essential oils, tantric sex, breast milk augmentation, fasting, ayawasha journeys, and bee sting therapy are addressed. While viewers hear the proponents of each trend or the followers who swear by it, what’s most exciting is seeing the people who were duped, with huge consequences.
‘Bikram: Yogi, Guri, Predator’ (2019)
An eye-opening documentary about the (alleged) cult yoga movement that took off in Los Angeles, founded by Bikram Choudhuriwhich includes accounts of harassment, extreme forms of control, allegations of sexual harassment, and rape and abuse.
Not long ago, Choudhury was still hailed by thousands as a spiritual leader driving positive change. But deep down, the documentary hints that toxic practices and narcissistic belief were probably the driving forces all along. In the trailer, he is described as having “a very ugly side” and “flashes of megalomania”. Despite this, the parts where people continue to sing his praises loudly are the most disturbing.
We met Doc Antle for the first time in the original series tiger-king, a program that left us speechless in full confinement. Cult structures were suggested in his South Myrtle Beach safari (and a sort of commune) revolving around tigers and their many girlfriends.
‘Colonia dignity: A German sect in Chile’ (2021)
A colony of German Christians, headed by a charismatic and manipulative leader named Paul Schäfer (1921-2010), settles in Chile and ends up playing a decisive role in the Pinochet dictatorship.
‘SanPa: Sins of a Savior’ (2020)
In the midst of the heroin boom in the 1970s, the Italian Vincenzo Muccioli founded a farm in a town in Rimini to shelter and rehabilitate heroin addicts, treating more than 2,000 people. Muccioli rehabilitated addicts to this drug, which gave him great popularity, even when he began to accumulate accusations of violence.
‘Three Wives One Husband’ (2017)
Is there anything more fascinating than people who are part of polygamous organizations? How about adding the fact that they also live in houses carved into cliffs?
This series is about the lives of fundamentalist Mormons in polygamous relationships, their families, and how it all works. The Guardian’s Sam Wollaston hit the nail on the head when he described it as “pretty much a long OMG WTF“.
This is one of the most light-hearted series in Netflix’s range of cult documentaries.
And after the documentaries, we are going to talk about some series. The second season of this Netflix original series -produced by Jessica Biel and starring Bill Pullman- focuses on the murder committed by a boy who belongs, by birth and not by choice, to a sect in Keller, Texas.
The writers use narration to help viewers understand how a cult works, even when you have not chosen of your own free will to belong. In this case, the protagonist boy is part of the cult at birth within the sect.
‘The Devil in Ohio’ (2022)
When a police or journalistic case puts the magnifying glass on a sect and its practices, in many extreme cases, or on the harsh consequences experienced by those who want to leave them, multiple news stories, in addition to books, documentaries and series, usually follow these events. That curiosity is the most compelling reason why the devil in ohio It has become the new success of Netflixbut not the only one
It tells the story of three Hasidic Jews who tried to leave their Orthodox community. Although Orthodox Judaism is not itself a sect, its ideology can very easily border on Bernstein’s definition of a sect. “It is often defined as a new religious movement or a sect, but I care less about the belief system“, Explain.
