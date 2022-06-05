Netflix’s 15 Best Teen Shows

Teen series are a phenomenon of audience among young people. The Netflix streaming platform Bet on these series that are aimed at a young audience but also hook many adults.

Netflix’s 15 teen series

1. sex education

One of the best Netflix teen series starring Otis Milburn which is a rather shy and slightly awkward high school student who lives with his mother, Jean, a sex therapist. Otis and his classmate Maeve Wiley set up a sex clinic at school to advise their classmates on sex.

two. heart stopper

In a few months it has become one of the most watched teen series on Netflix. Bill a teenage love story between two boys who come from very different backgrounds and they have to fight with the environment around them. His fans are already waiting for the second season.

3. stranger things

Another of the series that have become a success on Netflix and that tells theThe story of a boy who disappears without a trace in 1983 in Hawkins, a small town in Indiana.. His friends, his relatives and the local sheriff decide to look for them and find themselves involved in a great enigma in which there are terrifying paranormal forces. In the fourth season, of which the first part has just been released, the children have grown up and become teenagers.

Four. Elite

This Netflix series created by Carlos Montero and Danilo Madrona It has become a hit with young audiences.. With four seasons already, it is one of the streaming platform’s bets and in the last one it has changed its cast with new actors.

5. for thirteen reasons

One of the teen series that has had the most impact on Netflix’s youth audience. Its protagonist is a teenager named Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) who comes home from school one day to find a mysterious box with his name on it.. Inside he discovers a tape recorded by a schoolmate Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) who committed suicide just two weeks ago. Hannah recounts on the tapes the thirteen reasons why she has decided to take her own life.

6. I never

This original series also features the life of Devi, an American teenager of Indian origin who gets very good grades, but who has a hard time socializing due to her strong character. Devi prays to the gods to change her life, forget the past and find a good boyfriend.

7. this shit is beyond me

A series based on the famous comic by Charles Forsman and starring a young fatherless girl who lives in Sydney and is living her adolescent stage in all its complexity: love, sexuality, friendship, family relationships…

8. atypical

Another of the most successful teen series on Netflix and that has thehe story of Sam, an 18-year-old boy who is autistic and homosexual. Sam wants to learn to fend for himself and have an independent life. His family will have to accept all his changes and new needs.

9. Ginny and Georgia

A dramatic comedy series has become a success thanks to word of mouth. It is starring a mother and daughter who move to posh Wellsbury after the death of Georgia’s husband, a yoga mogul. In the end the secrets of his past will affect his new life.

10. The intership

Also on Netflix you can see the 7 seasons of eThis teen drama that takes place in a boarding school full of mysteries. In the cast are actors like Ana de Armas, Blanca Suárez, Martiño Rivas, Yon González or Elena Furiase. Amazon Prime Video premiered the series on February 19 The boarding school: Las Cumbres.

eleven. Riverdale

On Netflix you can already see four seasons of this teen series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale follows the lives of a group of teenagers in the small town and tries to bring to light what lies behind their seemingly perfect lives.

12. Hanna

An original series of which the first season can be seen on Netflix. the protagonist is a young girl who was trained by her own father to become a perfect assassin and fend off a shadowy CIA agent, Marissa Wiegler, obsessed with hunting him down at any cost.

13. Locke & Key

This series tells the story of the Locke family in which the recently widowed Nina moves into a mansion that has been theirs for generations after her husband Rendell’s murder, the father of her children. Young Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode begin to investigate the house and discover that it is full of magical keys.

14. young highnesses

This series tells the story of troublesome prince wilhem to which his parents to straighten out his rebellious character decide to send him to the elitist Hillerska boarding school to finish his studies and redirect his life.

fifteen. The Society

Finally, we recommend this Netflix series whose protagonists are a group of teenagers who are mysteriously transported to an identical version of their town in which their parents have disappeared and the teenagers have to create their own society to survive.