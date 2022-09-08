Netflix’s Arcane Wins Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Series

Netflix finally won the award for Outstanding Animated Series at the Emmys with Arcane picking up the award at the Creative Arts ceremony. It is the first time a stream program has won the award.

The series surpassed Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons and Chadwick Boseman, with the voice of What If…? in the most disputed category. Other streaming service contenders in the past have included Netflix’s Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman.

Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒎. Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcadand the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/xFNWt4eNc7 — Arcane (@arcaneshow) September 4, 2022

Arcane co-creator Christian Linke accepted the award. “Thank you for this. It is a big problem for us, since we come from video games. It’s been amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories, so thank you to Netflix who believed in us from the beginning, thank you to Riot Games who worked on all of the IP… and to all the people who have been with our game and League. of Legends for the last 12 years that helped make it as big as it is now.”said.

The Serie League of Legends was released in November and was quickly renewed for a second season. Made in association with Riot Games, the series stars Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie Leung and is set in the utopian region of League of Legends, the kingdoms of Piltover and the downtrodden underworld of Zaun.

Animated by Fortiche Productions, the series follows the origins of the League’s popular champions, sisters Jinx and Vi, as they seek to reunite. Overcoming the world of Arcane is a dark power that breeds violence and chaos, and threatens to keep the sisters apart.

The series has voice performances by Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, and Harry Lloyd.