Netflix’s Arcane Wins Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series

Arcane Netflix’s fabulous animated series continues to collect awards, now it wins the Emmy for best animated series

Arcane from Netflix, the animated series based on the popular video game League of Legends from developer Riot Games, won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series during the Creative Arts Emmys presentation this weekend. The video game adaptation also won three other Emmy Awards in other categories than it was nominated for in Animation.

“Honored, doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. Thank you to our amazing team at Riot Games and Fortiche, the Television Academy, and the best fans (yes, you) for making this possible.” He shared the official Arcane Twitter account after receiving the award.

Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒎. Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcadand the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/xFNWt4eNc7 — Arcane (@arcaneshow) September 4, 2022

Arcane had stiff competition in the category. Since he facedSponge Bob, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons and What If…?, the latter received the award for best voice actor with Chawinck Boseman for his role as Black Panther / Star Lord. The Arcane Episode “When These Walls Come Tumbling Down” it was the one that was nominated and ultimately won the award. Arcane’s win in the category marks the first time a streaming series has won this award. Something that to maintain the level shown in the next season, it is very likely that it will not be the last time.

Synopsis of the first season

The tension between the two city-states (separated by a bridge) is hotter than ever due to the threat posed by new inventions and the oppression of the rich over the poor. In Piltover, hextech technology democratizes magic and seeks to dominate it through science; while in Zaun, a narcotic transforms humans into ruthless monsters, while the oppressed want to end the yoke, created through fear and violence, which is exerted on them from Piltover, being the germ of a revolution. In this way, Arcane is the ideal way to give life and a past to some of the most iconic champions of League of Legends.

Available on Netflix. The series features Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Vi, Katie Leung as the voice of Caitlyn, Kevin Alejandro as the voice of Jayce, Jason Spisak as the voice of Silco, Ella Purnell as the voice of Jinx, Toks Olagundoye as the voice of Mel, JB Blanc as the voice of Vander, and Harry Lloyd as the voice of Viktor.

What did you think of the series?