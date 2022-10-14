Netflix’s ‘Basic with ads’ plan, this will cost in Mexico

Are you one of those who was thinking of canceling your Netflix subscription Why couldn’t you pay anymore? We have good news for you as the streaming platform announced that from November 1st will throw in Mexico your new, cheaper plan, which will be called “Basic with ads”.

This new plan will cost 99 pesos monthly, with the difference that it will have commercial breaks. This new service will be available in the United States, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Korea and Spain.

Netflix ‘Basic with ads’ plan, this will cost in Mexico. Photo: Pixabay



Greg Peters, chief operating officer of the company, announced the plans with which the company intends to work on new options and services for consumers of this platform in the world.

“We are very happy to announce this new service in 12 countries where we are sure that we will continue to offer the best content,” he added. This new Basic plan with ads will have features similar to the Netflix Basic plan.

For example, access to series, movies, personalized viewing experience, availability on a variety of TVs and mobile devices will not change, one of the advantages is that you can change or cancel the plan whenever you want.

What will be different is the video quality, up to 720p/HD (available for both the Basic and Basic with ads plans), plus you’ll average 4-5 minutes of ads per hour.

Similarly, some series and movies will not be available due to licensing restrictions, on which the company is already working, and content cannot be downloaded.

Other characteristics of this new plan are:

Ad format: they will have a duration of 15 to 30 seconds, and will be played before and during the series and movies.

Advertiser Controls: Netflix will offer extensive targeting options by country and by genre (eg, action, drama, romance, sci-fi). Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that is not compatible with their brand (for example, with sex, nudity or graphic violence).

Verification Tools: Netflix will collaborate with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to verify the viewability and validity of ad traffic starting in the first quarter of 2023.

