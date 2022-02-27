Netflix’s best sci-fi movies

Science fiction is one of those genres for which it is worth going to the movies. The world of dunes, the stratospheric tension of Alien, the Adventures of starwars… are much more enjoyable on the big screen, even in IMAX. But the imaginary futures and distant worlds of the best science fiction films are places to return to and return to and return to, after their run in theaters has ended. That’s why they’ve been a cult object among VHS and DVD collectors for years (and still are) and that’s why the possibility of having them just a click away on Netflix is ​​a blessing from the Internet.

Netflix, in addition, has not been satisfied with exposing in its catalog the classics of the genre such as terminator , but each year it produces a couple of original science fiction series and movies that are among the biggest bets on the platform. Science fiction series have given him many joys, starting with stranger things and continuing with the incorporation of BlackMirror, and the films have also oscillated between cult titles and worldwide hits. Among Annihilation in 2018 and don’t look up in 2021 there is a very varied graduation of science fiction titles.

So that you do not get lost in the stars looking for the best Netflix movies, we bring you in order ten movies that you may like even if you have never felt any attraction to extraterrestrial life. In them there are, yes, alien movies, but also space trips, existential reflections, political satire and descents into madness, space travel movies, action movies and thug comedies. If the universe is infinite, somewhere there will be a science fiction movie that you like. Surely with one of these 10 hits.