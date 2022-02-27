Netflix’s best sci-fi movies

Science fiction is one of those genres for which it is worth going to the movies. The world of dunes, the stratospheric tension of Alien, the Adventures of starwars… are much more enjoyable on the big screen, even in IMAX. But the imaginary futures and distant worlds of the best science fiction films are places to return to and return to and return to, after their run in theaters has ended. That’s why they’ve been a cult object among VHS and DVD collectors for years (and still are) and that’s why the possibility of having them just a click away on Netflix is a blessing from the Internet.
Netflix, in addition, has not been satisfied with exposing in its catalog the classics of the genre such as terminator , but each year it produces a couple of original science fiction series and movies that are among the biggest bets on the platform. Science fiction series have given him many joys, starting with stranger things and continuing with the incorporation of BlackMirror, and the films have also oscillated between cult titles and worldwide hits. Among Annihilation in 2018 and don’t look up in 2021 there is a very varied graduation of science fiction titles.
So that you do not get lost in the stars looking for the best Netflix movies, we bring you in order ten movies that you may like even if you have never felt any attraction to extraterrestrial life. In them there are, yes, alien movies, but also space trips, existential reflections, political satire and descents into madness, space travel movies, action movies and thug comedies. If the universe is infinite, somewhere there will be a science fiction movie that you like. Surely with one of these 10 hits.
10
Lucy (2014)
If you like science fiction comics, you keep the name of Luc Besson in a special corner, next to Moebius and The Inca. No one like the director of The fifth element and VAlerian and the city of a thousand planets (which you also have on Netflix) has brought the language of comics to the screen with the same playful spirit, ‘new age’ design and charming goofiness as him. Lucy is a pleasure, guilty if you will, the story of a young mule whose brain potential is increased by an overdose. There are no limits to Lucy.
9
District 9 (2009)
In the 9th district of Johannesburg, the concepts of racism, undocumented immigrants and refugees have taken on a meaning from another orbit, although segregated South Africa continues to resonate. There are the “prawns” that since they arrived decades ago in giant ships have been stranded on Earth. The film follows the funny and scatological adventures of a bureaucrat who has to evict the aliens from the ghetto but ends up changing his mind.
8
12 monkeys (1995)
Being stuck in a time loop doesn’t necessarily make you crazy, though it’s something we won’t find out until the end of 12 monkeys. This is what happens to James Cole who has been sent from the devastated year 2035 to the 90s to find an original sample of the virus that destroyed humanity. Of course, if someone in the 90s had warned us of a pandemic in the future, we would have institutionalized him as crazy… 12 monkeys is a trip to the border between sanity and madness.
7
The Arrival (2016)
if you have seen dunes and blade runner 2049 you may have Denis Villeneuve as the most spectacular and stunning science fiction director in contemporary cinema. It is. But it can also make you an intimate movie like Arrival, where Amy Adams’s character psychology, political pressures, and linguistic issues take precedence over the superhuman scale of spaceships and alien design. But don’t worry, there’s that too.
6
Don’t Look Up (2021)
Is this science fiction? Because we all know that if a giant asteroid were headed towards Earth the answer would look more like don’t look up than to that of Armageddon. Luckily and for now, the premise is pure fiction. And the movie to one of the funniest satires on Netflix. By the way, that the key to the end of don’t look up It’s Sting’s fart.
5
Annihilation (2018)
In science fiction there are meteorites that do not need a cataclysmic impact to threaten the planet. In Alex Garland’s second film, Annihilation, the Shimmer meteorite has created a strange field of growing energy within which anything can happen. Let’s define “anything”: creepy creatures, a survival horror thriller, and a completely fake existentialist background. We talk about the director of the series devsso you can get the idea that this is science fiction good.
4
The War of the Worlds (2005)
It may seem like Steven Spielberg’s version of the classic War of the Worlds is another story about family, with Tom Curise as the divorced father who must protect his children from the alien invasion, but it is enough to compare it with Independence Day, ten years before, to discover that it is much more than that. After September 11, the end of the world could no longer be filmed like then and Spielberg knew how to give it a new image, nightmarish but humanistic, and that he never gives up on the big show.
3
Men in Black (1997)
The most powerful and stylish science fiction movie you have on Netflix. Director of the addams family turned the comics of Men in Black in a buddy movie like Lethal Weapon but with bugs. For K (Tommy Lee Jones) and J (Will Smith) the impossible is part of the routine, and when someone accepts it they just have to erase their memory. With Men in Black what happened with toy story, suddenly the 90s could be a fabulous place where toys had adventures when they were left alone and any neighbor could be an alien. Cockroaches alert.
two
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
bladerunner (or one of its inexhaustible remakes) is not on Netflix, but luckily you can find blade runner 2049 that if I didn’t mind making enemies I’d say it’s even better. The box office didn’t think so, perhaps because Villeneuve did something completely different (and much slower). While Ridley Scott’s film depicted a world facing imminent collapse and delved into the humanity of androids, Villeneuve assumes that the collapse has already happened and it no longer matters whether you are human or replicant. It is a dehumanized world where everyone yearns for a little bit of humanity, be it meat, circuits or a hologram with Ana de Armas.
1
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)
It’s been 30 years since Terminators 2, but for her time does not pass. It’s the perfect sequel, oversized, with more chases, more shooting, better special effects, and an enemy even more dangerous than Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800. To James Cameron, who knows a bit about making sequels without screwing up (there you go Aliens and his crazy project Avatar), the excess does not get out of hand because he knows how to balance it. This time Schwarzenegger is one of the good guys, but we also have Sarah Connor who has stopped being a damsel in distress to become the toughest heroine in cinema (with permission from Ellen Ripley).
