Netflix’s ‘Blonde’, a film about Marilyn Monroe, will be the bet in Venice

Blonde is shaping up to be Netflix’s big bet for the second half of the year, This despite the fact that it still does not have a release date.

From the brief information that revolves around the film,e warns that it will show a little explored facet in the life of a woman who went unnoticed during her adolescence to become a true Hollywood sex symbol.

A different vision of the sexual symbol

In this regard, Andrew Dominik, who assumes the role of screenwriter and director of the production, contemplates that his vision of the legendary blonde could be available on the streaming service until September, since it will probably premiere first at the Venice Film Festival.

“It’s about an unwanted girl who becomes the most wanted person in the world and can’t deal with all the wanting that comes her way”mentions.

It is noteworthy that the tape was classified as NC-17, or 18 in the United Kingdom, due to its explicit sexual content.

Thus, Blonde becomes the platform’s first premiere to receive adult certifications and although many young people will be unable to see it in a movie theater, perhaps – if they avoid their parents’ permission – then they will be able to do it from the community of their smart devices, which will represent thousands of clicks for Netflix.

amazing characterization

Cuban actress Ana de Armas to be the one who plays Marilyn Monroe and people who were close to the film set were amazed by its beauty and the way it brings to life the icon of American cinematography.

Unlike other productions, for this project Netflix assigned a budget of 28 million dollars, so a success in income is expected.

An additional leaked fact points to the film being an adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ bestseller about the inner life of the model, singer and actress.