Netflix’s ‘Duality’: the myth of the other half and how they cannot live without each other – Las Furias Magazine

The new miniseries created by Vanessa Gazy arrives on Netflix. Duality It is a thriller that works like a spider web to which it is impossible not to get stuck. At the same time, it’s just as convoluted as this one. An amalgamation of knots to be untied that, although genuine, does not end up unraveling easily. Two twin sisters, half oranges who must meet again due to the impossibility of living without each other.

The Netflix series presents a pilot chapter that does not leave indifferent. As if it were a spider web, the audience is hooked from the start. The multiple turning points function as knots that weave the web itself. Which seems to be unraveling little by little, although with difficulty. This complexity when building the development of the series also causes the denouement is abrupt and empty.

However, the role of Michelle Monaghan playing both leads: Leni and Gina. The actress is colossal in her performances. Where the narrative arcs of both are built perfectly thanks to her work.

Both twin sisters have shared great secrets throughout their lives. In the first episode of the miniseries, one of them goes missing. Causing the house of cards to begin to crumble inexorably. Although the protagonists are two women, the common denominator that unites them beyond being sisters are men..

Michelle Monaghan is Leni and Gina McCleary in Duality. Credit Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

The fight and jealousy between women for men and power, a stale cliché

Recently, with series like Swimming with sharks (Roku Channel, 2022), we find again the cliché of the rivalry between women. That confrontation to which the heteropatriarchal system has subjected us in which we must fight to be the most beautiful, the most powerful… or even for the “love” of a man. In the case of the Roku Channel series, it was power. In the new Netflix series Duality men are the common denominator, as well as the trigger for all confrontations between them. Men whose masculinities, moreover, are the most homogeneous and stereotypical.

Gina and Leni, apparently inseparable twin sisters. Superficial sorority that is totally disintegrated by the circumstances and relationships that surround them. The men in their lives, in both lives, continue to be an obstacle in their relationship. Jealousy, envy, overprotection… concepts that are outlined in the miniseries, building female characters deeply rooted in the most stale clichés. The issue of the lack of a maternal figure is also something to reflect on. With psychoanalytic overtones of the most patriarchalwhich make the mother responsible – present or absent – for the instabilities and mental health of her daughters and sons.

Although the plot is captivating, and even original, the story that emerges from the root becomes increasingly worn and disappointing.

Hazel and Ginger Mason are Leni and Gina McCleary as girls in Duality. Credit Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Duality: a very orthodox miniseries, with diverse brushstrokes that do more harm than good

Include characters from the LGTBIQ+ collective or not? include characters of ethnicities other than white or not? Questions that shouldn’t even be asked. In American series, white, cis and heterosexual characters predominate. It is a reality that is perfectly reflected in the GLAAD reports. The organization dedicated to studying and analyzing the LGTBIQ+ representation of people with functional diversity or different ethnicities in media narratives.

In the case of Duality, only a homosexual character appears, repressed and even threatened. Character that is also totally secondary and almost expendable. Next to her, yes, I appearedand Sheriff Floss – also a secondary but essential character -, played by Karen Robinson. Which she carries out the role of her exquisitely.

Michelle Monaghan and Karen Robinson as Sheriff Floss in Duality. Credit Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

The banquet of Plato and the myth of the better half

In his work The banquet, Plato wrote about the myth of the better half. Which referred to the teachings of Aristophanes on the imperfection of the human being. This myth talks about Jupiter’s decision to divide the human beings who had four arms and four legs to reduce their power. “This division made, each half made efforts to find the other half from which it had been separated; Y when they both met, they embraced and united, driven by the desire to enter their old unitywith such ardor that, embracing, they perished from hunger and inaction, not wanting to do anything without each other.

This myth, quite recurrent for the construction of narratives, has been used in other films such as Hedwig and the Angry Inch (John Cameron Mitchell, 2001). Also with this same concept plays the Netflix miniseries Duality. Although in this case, the two half oranges do not settle for a couple based on a romantic relationship. But they are two twin sisters who cannot conceive their life without the other. However, this obsession to merge into a hug that makes them inseparable can become a dangerous juncture. That lack of vital meaning without the presence of the other person. Of that half that must complete you. Fundamental pillar of love and toxic relationships.