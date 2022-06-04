Netflix’s ‘Interceptor’ (2022): Not even Elsa Pataky’s good work saves this

‘interceptor’ It’s another one of those proposals. Netflix focused on action ‘extraction’ with Chris Hemsworth or ‘kate’ with Mary Elizabeth Winstead or the spectacular ‘6 in the shadow’ by Michael Bay. Premiered June 3 I have already been able to sit quietly and watch it and it has not been such an entertaining experience as the ones mentioned.

History places us in aa US military platform in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean dedicated to the interception of aerial attacks against American soil. Some terrorists try to gain control of it to prevent their missiles from being stopped. The only defense against assailants is JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky), a captain willing to annoy Alexander every day (Luke Bracey).

Let’s get straight to the point and leave the rodeos to the cowboys: ‘Interceptor’ has that very recognizable whiff of a B-movie.

let’s start with picture quality that reminds me of those TV movies that we can see a weekend afternoon. Feature films that usually have very forceful or epic titles: Deadly vacation, fatal suspicion or ‘Not without my dolphin’. This last reference to ‘TheBoys’ is free.

90% of the footage takes place in the closed space of the control room. A room that does not give a sense of realism at any time and that subtracts credibility from what we are seeing on the screen. Keep in mind that your budget will be shorter than the number of pages in the script.

The problem with ‘Interceptor’ is that action movies have become fashionable again and to stand out from the rest of the proposals with something different: Whether it’s because of the visual aspect, the plot, or the protagonist. The generic action tapes no longer succeed and that is what happens to the Matthew Reilly tape. It does not stand out in any section.

Elsa Pataky perfectly defends a character that does not give much: A walking cliché that is too reminiscent of many action movie stars of past decades that should be forgotten by now. Perhaps in their time they were ‘he doesn’t go anymore’ but now they already smell like camphor.

They try to sell us a drama and an extreme situation that the character JJ suffered but it is done in a crude and poorly told way. A trauma that could have given more of itself with a good script to back it up.

The Spanish interpreter extracts oil from where there is none and gets us to feel some interest in his character. An interest that does not generate a very weak script full of hackneyed resources from the cinema of the last century.

The writer’s proposal is so vague that does not bother to introduce the character before the action. Five minutes later we find ourselves with a shootout and locked in the control room, whether we have to show more scenarios and extras and the budget goes up.

Luke Bracey plays a papier-mâché villain without any depth. His attempts to ‘be bad, but not that bad’ and empathize with his enemy don’t quite add up due to how much more scripted ‘interceptor’ is.

The melee combats are curious, but they are not showy either.

conclusion

Netflix has missed another opportunity to deliver a standout product As far as action movies are concerned. It is light years away from these streaming titles.

Elsa Pataky and her performance are the best of ‘Interceptor’ since everything is based on a very poor script taken from low-budget 80s or 90s tapes.

History tries to shoehorn us into the epic with a massive attack on the US and with many conversations with the president of the country. You have to be very Roland Emmerich to do that and not be crappy… even for him it doesn’t work anymore now.

And to top it off we have Chris Hemsworth’s unnecessary cameo with that character too similar to Thor from ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

‘Interceptor’ entertains at times having low expectations in what we are going to find. She expected more from the return of Elsa Pataky.

