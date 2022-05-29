Netflix’s New Movie Has More Marvel Flavor Than You Think
Netflix is in a delicate moment marked by the flight of users and its attempt to solve it by putting an end to shared accounts and looking for what measures it can take to end this crisis. For the same reason, those with the big red N need all the premieres scheduled for a few months to be a success. Beyond the premiere of the new season of stranger things and other television series, Netflix has put a lot of love into The Unseen Agenta new film that currently holds the record, as it is the most expensive production the company has made so far.
The directors of avengers embark on the new premiere of Netflix
Netflix pins all its hopes on The Unseen Agent, a film that was initially going to be a Sony Pictures production, but ended up in the hands of the streaming platform. According to the media dead lineNetflix has invested a whopping more than $200 million in this production. Apparently, the goal is to create a new franchise, so they are willing to spend all the money necessary to achieve this goal. To do this, Neflix has teamed up with an incredible team, among which its directors stand out: Anthony and Joe Russobest known for being two veteran directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The film will also star two greats: Ryan Gosling as protagonist and Chris Evans as the villain. The film will also star Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.
What can we expect from The Unseen Agent?
This film is based on the play The Gray Manwritten by Mark Greaney and published in 2009, quickly became a best-seller. It will be a espionage thriller that will put us in the situation of Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a CIA agent whose code name is ‘Sierra Six’ who is betrayed by his own agency and ends up in prison. After obtaining help, Greaney will manage to escape, although it will be the beginning of his problems, since the agency will send his ex-partner Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) to hunt him down.
If this brief synopsis has already caught your attention and you are not satisfied with seeing the film on your home screen, you are in luck, because the feature film will be released first in theaters. The Gray Man will hit the billboard next Thursday July 14. A couple of days later, it will arrive on the streaming platform for all users who prefer to watch the film from the sofa.
According to the circles close to the shooting, the film has a lot of potential, and it is a hand in hand between the two main actors that will make us see the two sides of the same coin constantly. If the film works, we have no doubt that there will be a sequel, since Mark Greaney’s own work already has 10 installments. Has Netflix finally hit the nail on the head? Soon we will leave doubts.