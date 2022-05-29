Netflix’s New Movie Has More Marvel Flavor Than You Think

The directors of avengers embark on the new premiere of Netflix

Netflix pins all its hopes on The Unseen Agent, a film that was initially going to be a Sony Pictures production, but ended up in the hands of the streaming platform. According to the media dead lineNetflix has invested a whopping more than $200 million in this production. Apparently, the goal is to create a new franchise, so they are willing to spend all the money necessary to achieve this goal. To do this, Neflix has teamed up with an incredible team, among which its directors stand out: Anthony and Joe Russobest known for being two veteran directors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film will also star two greats: Ryan Gosling as protagonist and Chris Evans as the villain. The film will also star Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

What can we expect from The Unseen Agent?

This film is based on the play The Gray Manwritten by Mark Greaney and published in 2009, quickly became a best-seller. It will be a espionage thriller that will put us in the situation of Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), a CIA agent whose code name is ‘Sierra Six’ who is betrayed by his own agency and ends up in prison. After obtaining help, Greaney will manage to escape, although it will be the beginning of his problems, since the agency will send his ex-partner Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) and Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) to hunt him down.