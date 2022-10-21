Netflix’s scary movie to spend a night of real terror

the world of streaming It will change little by little due to how competitive its market has become and of course, the first to make these changes will be Netflix, the pioneer of the market. For this reason, from November the ted sarandos company will change your category of subscriptions creating a basic one with reduced price with advertising. Mind you, in that kind of category it will not be possible to download content to watch the movies and series offline, since the ads will appear at the beginning of the playback and during it in a number of 3 or 4 inserts every hour. Regardless of these rigorous changes, the content machinery does not stop and recently, the platform has released UsNetflix’s scary movie perfect for the arrival of Halloween.

The synopsis of Us is the next: “Adelaide returns to her childhood home with her family to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, living a kind of summer getaway. After a tense day at the beach with her friends, the family returns to the seaside house to discover four figures standing in front of the house holding hands. Us pits this endearing family against an unlikely and terrifying enemy.”

The director of the film is jordan peele, one of the most recent revolutionaries of the genre along with Ari Aster and Robert Eggers. This filmmaker was responsible for the opera prima dlet me out, with which he won the Oscar for best original screenplay in 2018. Recently, he returned to the billboard with nope, another original plot in which he also touched on alien cinema with his particular tone. Peele has also written and participated in the production of another new animation proposal for the streaming service titled Wendell & Wild and that will land in the company’s catalog next October 28.

As if these antecedents weren’t reason enough to watch this scary Netflix movie now, the cast is the perfect link to this mysterious box full of scares and terror of the incomprehensible. The Oscar winner Lupita Nyong and Winston Duke are the parents of this family, while Elizabeth Moss (mad man, The Handmaid’s Tale) plays Kitty Tyler, a neighbor and old acquaintance of the family.