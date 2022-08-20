Netflix’s Spanish thriller, Apple TV+ teen series and a new British comedy: the series premieres you can’t miss this weekend

With the premiere of the most anticipated series of the summer, The House of the Dragon, just around the corner, the additions to the catalogs of our favorite streaming platforms are not many. But they are varied, and we can choose between the Spanish thriller on Netflix, the youth series on Apple TV + and a new British comedy. Proposals for all tastes that you cannot miss this

Weekend.

But that is not the only thriller that arrives on the well-known platform this weekend. Not the only interesting series that will become part of its catalog. And it is that Netflix plans to release the animated series Ollie on August 24, which for many may be

the most tender production of the yearand the docuseries The Cassez-Vallarta case, a kidnapping in Mexico that Jorge Volpi turned into a novel and that ended up causing a notorious diplomatic conflict.

Elena Irureta in an image from the Spanish Netflix series, Alma. /



NETFLIX



But let’s go first with the closest thing, what awaits us this weekend, and we start with

the Spanish premiere of Netflix, Soul. Created by Sergio G. Sánchez and directed by himself and Kike Maíllo, this supernatural thriller shot in Asturias tells the story of the young woman that gives it its name.

After surviving a bus accident, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no memory of what happened, not even her past. Back home, young Ella finds memories that are not hers, and relatives she doesn’t know. Amnesia and trauma from her besides her cause him

terrible nightmares and visions that he can’t understand. Fortunately, her friends and family will help her uncover the mystery surrounding the event while she recovers her life.

With Mireia Oriol (Las del hockey) in the role of Alma, in this first installment of Alma made up of 10 episodes we also find other well-known names in the Spanish audiovisual industry such as Pol Monen (La Reina del Sur), María Caballero (La noche más long), Marta Belaustegui (The heirs of the earth), Milena Smit (Parallel Mothers) and

Elena Iruretawhich returns to Netflix after his participation in Midas’s favourites.

Michelle Monaghan and Matt Boomer in a Duality sequence. /



Netflix



The other thriller that Netflix premieres this Friday is Duality, a nine-episode miniseries with Michelle Monaghan as the main character. The actress known for her work in True Detective and The Path plays on this occasion two twin sisters, Leni and Gina, who

share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, both have exchanged their lives, giving rise to a double life, with two homes, two husbands and a son. However, this supposedly perfect life will come crashing down when one of the sisters disappears.

Together with Monaghan, in the cast of Duality we find

Matt Boomer (Doom Patrol) and Daniel Sunjata (Manifest) as Jack Beck and Charlie Davenport, while Ali Stroker (Only Murders in the Building) will play Claudia and Karen Robinson (Schitt’s Creek) will play Sheriff Floss.

Image from the youth series The Surfside Girls /



appletv+



In Apple TV + that has been proposed to offer its subscribers new content every week, this time there are two new additions. The first, The Surfside Girls, a

teen adventure series inspired by the eponymous saga of graphic novels by Kim Dwinell.

Made up of 10 episodes, the first installment of this production that mixes adventures, comedy and ghosts introduces us to Jade and Sam, two friends who are going to spend the summer in their native California surfing and sunbathing. but also solving

supernatural mysteries in which they will enter a pirate ship, finding a cursed treasure.

The young YaYa Gosselin in the role of Sam and Miya Cech as Jade are the protagonists of

The Surfside Girlsone of the few productions aimed at young audiences that Apple TV + has in its catalog.

The Garveys, protagonists of the series Sisters to Death. /



AppleTV+



The other proposal of the Cupertino streaming platform is

sisters to death, the new comedy from British TV star and creator Sharon Horgan, responsible for the unforgettable Catastrophe. On this occasion Horgan, who is also part of the cast, takes us to a family environment made up of five sisters who are very close after the death of her parents.

The Garveys, who promised to protect each other in the absence of a father figure, are concerned about the behavior of the husband of one of them, who ends up dying suddenly, turning them into suspects. A

black comedy full of suspense in which the misunderstandings and dynamics between the sisters will be the main ingredients.

The series adapts the Belgian production Clan, and together with Horgan we find familiar faces in the cast

british small screen as Anne-Marie Duff (The Suffragettes), Eva Birthistle (The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Normal People) and Eve Hewson (The Luminaries) as the Garvey sisters. Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack, who premieres Good Luck at the end of the month, Leo Grande with Emma Thompson and Claes Bang (The Man from the North) embody some of the male characters in this production that arrives preceded by excellent reviews.