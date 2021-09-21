Netflix’s success continues: the reasons

Netflix was born in 1997, but not immediately as an audiovisual content streaming platform. Initially, in fact, the American company was involved in the sale of DVDs by mail. Then sensing the orientation of the market, it began in 2007 to offer the streaming of films and TV series, and then gradually expanded all over the world starting from 2010: this choice saw grow The value of Netflix shares and the company turnover.

The company is still in great expansion and even in the course of 2021 – in addition to launching many new content and audiovisual products, with the desire on the part of Netflix to launch video games in streaming – has announced that it has signed various exclusive agreements, such as the one with Steven Spielberg’s production company for the making of a series of films, but also with the famous screenwriter and comedy producer Sanchez-Witsel and with many other production companies.

Netflix’s constant commitment to entering into new agreements and also expanding into countries not yet covered by the streaming service is a clear sign that the company has not yet completed its growth process. Because of this invest in Netflix it may still be a good idea, as the history of its share prices in recent years shows.

How Netflix has grown over time

Taking into consideration the growth of Netflix shares only in the last decade it is possible to observe:

in September 2011 a Netflix share was worth $ 33.50;

in September 2014 the value was $ 68.36;

in September 2017 one share was worth $ 175;

in August 2021 the value exceeded $ 569.

So, anyone who bought 100 Netflix shares in 2011 for about $ 3,350 currently has shares worth nearly $ 57,000. There is no need to specify how profitable such an investment has been. Moreover, even those who decided to buy Netflix shares only four years ago, when the company was already well known internationally, has tripled the capital invested in four years.

Netflix, however, is not the only company in the tech sector to have seen significant growth and the lockdown may have fostered this trend, with an increase in Internet use during the pandemic.

Before the pandemic in November 2019, the value of a Netflix stock was $ 288 and after less than two years the value has substantially doubled. An element, this, which shows that it is not too late to invest in Netflix shares. There are developing countries that are having only in recent years broadband access, plus a slice of population, less young; to this is added the ease with which today’s smartphone allow you to access online platforms. These elements, combined with each other, could lead Netflix to further development in the immediate future.

Those who already know Netflix, moreover, know how the ease of use of the platform, through various devices, is one of the strengths. Certainly also the vastness of the catalog represents a further crucial element behind Netflix’s success, but accessibility is a factor that has allowed – and will allow in the future – an expansion of the company’s services, also aimed at those who are not digital natives and are unfamiliar, perhaps, with the web and technology.

Netflix, a success that does not seem destined to stop

The American company, since it was founded in 1997, has always shown that it can keep up with the times and foresee market changes. If its initial success was due to the intuition with respect to the possibility of providing an alternative service to Blockbuster, which in fact allowed them to receive their DVDs directly at home, the consecration and world fame are linked to having caught the great potential of content streaming.

This alone, also considering the great competition (which arose later), however, would not have been enough if Netflix had not been able to continuously be a step forward in experimentation, with an eye always attentive to the taste of the public. This is why it is easy to predict that success will continue and that investing in company shares may still be a great idea.