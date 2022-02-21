Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre Has Lots Of Gore But Little Charm

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre from netflix comes at an ideal time for horror movies that look to the past, particularly those ascribed to the subgenre of slasher. A few weeks ago, for example, we attended the premiere of the fifth installment of screamwhich tries again, after the fourth part still directed by Wes Craven, combine terms such as sequel, bounce, remake, meta, self-references, parody, irony…

Last year, in the middle of summer, Netflix itself made a particular effort regarding this formula with the trilogy of the street of terrorwho looked into the rearview mirror, with nods to franchises like Halloween or Friday the 13thbut updating its imaginary and themes for a younger audience, for Generation Z. Its success did not lie only in that, in knowing how to address its new viewers through their concerns, but also in convincing those who were nostalgic for the genre, with familiar references but also with an ingenious sense of adventure.

With The Texas Chainsaw Massacre it seemed easy to repeat that. A return to that slasher where a handful of young (and not so young) are brutally punished for Leatherface, a redneck from North America deeply allergic to strangers. This new installment proposes an interesting movement in line with the above in terms of villains. What if the real danger is the urbanites who arrive to condescendingly usurp rural spaces? The sad thing is that this is its only novelty: as a horror film, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre of Netflix does not contribute much more.

There are a couple of aspects of the film that allowed us to trust in a better result, some idea and names behind the project and in front of the cameras. The Texas Chainsaw Massacreon Netflix since last Friday, is written from an original idea of Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagueswho together have produced highly recommended feature films such as Do not breathe wave Infernal possession 2013. It also works as a direct sequel to the original material, Tobe Hooper’s 1974 film, and the character who survived that nightmare reappears, Sally Hardesty (played by Olwen Fouéré, since the original actress, Marilyn Burns, died in 2014 ).

But what exactly is it about The Texas Chainsaw Massacre from netflix? Follow the journey that three young urbanites, led by Melody (Sarah Yarkin), undertake towards Harlow, a nearly depopulated town in Texas that they intend to revitalize and turn into a center for new companies and audiences. Upon arrival, they experience a tragic misunderstanding: the elderly woman whose house they are going to occupy is evicted and dies suddenly, leaving the man she took in as a child as an orphan, who intends to take revenge on her.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix

Thus begins a race for survival where the most intuitive person seems to be Lilac (Elsie Fisher, Ninth Grade), Melody’s teenage sister, who was nearly killed in a shooting at her high school. She is the first to understand that they are the ones who have broken Harlow’s fragile peace, and that in order to escape Leatherface’s clutches they will have to be willing to do things they have never thought of.