Netflix’s TUDUM guests, from Jennifer Aniston to Alvaro Morte

TUDUM from Netflix is the first global event that the streamer has organized for fans of his films and TV series, with guests, panels and previews to celebrate his most successful titles. From the global phenomenon The House of Paper to the saga of Stranger Things highly anticipated in 2022 with the fourth season, passing through Hollywood stars of the caliber of Jennifer Aniston, Halle Barry and Jennifer Lawrence, the event program is packed with guests and titles to explore.

On September 25, Netflix’s TUDUM will bring online worldwide the first event that brings together more than 145 of the biggest stars and the most famous creatives linked to the streamer, representing more than 70 series, films and special content from the Netflix catalog.

On the virtual stage of Netflix’s TUDUM, for three hours full of exclusives and previews, some of the faces most loved by the public and many of the showrunners, screenwriters, directors of the platform’s contents will rise. The title of the initiative recalls the now iconic opening sound that precedes each streaming vision for Netflix subscribers. This event is dedicated to them and their passions and will be available for free all over the world, with unpublished news and exclusive clips, new trailers and interactive panels with stars and creatives.

Netflix’s TUDUM will be live streaming from 18:00 Italian time, on the channels Netflix YouTube around the world, as well as on Twitter, Twitch and Facebook. The programming will also include some special pre-shows dedicated to Korean and Indian series and films, as well as anime content, starting at 2pm on specific channels.

Among the protagonists of Netflix’s TUDUM, there will be the young actors of Stranger Things (Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard), the protagonist of The Witcher Henry Cavill, the Professor de The House of Paper Alvaro Morte, Manolo Cadorna of What Happened to Sara?, the face of Emily in Paris Lily Collins, Omar Sy of Lupine, Thor from Marvel movies Chris Hemsworth and many more.

Here is the list of Netflix TUDUM stars and titles that will be the protagonists of the event on September 25th.

The series and films: