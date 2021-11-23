Netgear, the new WiFi 6 Tri-band 5G mesh system costs 1,199 euros. What a blow from Orbi

Netgear presented its first system (NBK752) Orbi Mesh with 5G connectivity as well as Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band. It consists of a router and a satellite, and its list price is very high: 1,199 euros.

Its presence on the market obviously covers cases in which broadband wired conditions are not reached, for particular semi-mobile working conditions, or as a “failover” backup when the main connection is not usable for a network down. .

The system is based on the backbone of Netgar’s Mesh Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Tri-Band system and adds 5G connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 has three bands; one 2.4GHz 802.11b / g / n / ax and two 5GHz 802.11a / n / ac / ax channels. It supports connection of up to 40 networked devices with MU-MIMO technology at speeds of 600-1200-2400 Mbps.

Open original

It has six internal antennas. The router has a 10/100/1000 Mbps LAN port and a 1 Gbps WAN port. It has 1GB of RAM and 512MB NAND Flash. The satellite has two LAN ports up to 1000 Mbps.

Turning to the novelty of the 5G connection, the NBK752 system supports, via SIM card to be inserted into the router, 5G Standalone and 5G Non-Standalone networks, but also LTE Cat 20.

In the package there is the Orbi AX4200 router with 5G and Wi-Fi 6, the Orbi RBS750 satellite, two power supplies and 1 Ethernet cable of 2 meters. The cost is of the important ones: 1,199.99 euros. The system is in pre-order with 30-day shipping.