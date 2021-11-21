Netherlands, clashes between police and anti-lockdown protesters. Throwing stones and fires: 40 people arrested

It was a night, the second in a row, of demonstrations and clashes with the police in the Netherlands, with i anti-lockdown protesters who took to the streets in various cities of the country, even coming face to face with the police. Like this 40 protesters were arrested in three different Dutch provinces.

The authorities used water cannons, dogs And mounted police to block the rioting protesters they have set fires And threw stones against the agents: five of them were injured at theAja, where the highest number of arrests were recorded. Other riots occurred in two cities in the southern province of Limburg, in the city of Urk and in the northern province of Flevoland.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government decided on November 12 to return to a three-week partial lockdown in the country, after the worrying increase in coronavirus infections. Among the measures implemented there are the closing of bars and restaurants at 8pm and non-essential goods shops at 6pm. Also away the fans from the stadiums. Expanded the range of places where the green pass will need to be shown. The restrictions will apply at least until the next one December 4th. Among these is also the strong recommendation to smart working – to be avoided only if indispensable – et al receive up to 4 people at home. In the workplace will return the social distancing mandatory of 5 meters. Safe – but with restrictions on capacity – cinema And theaters. Takeaway will be allowed e there is no curfew.