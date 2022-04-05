Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal suffers from prostate cancer

AFP

Hague / 03.04.2022 17:37:56





The Dutch coach Louis van Gaal admitted this Sunday in a televised interview that he suffers from prostate cancer for some time now, an illness that will not prevent him from directing the ‘Orange‘ at World Cup in Qatar-2022according to the technician himself.

Players “they do not know“he declared Van Gaal70, to the RTL channel, adding that he has already undergone 25 irradiation sessions, several of them at night after leading training sessions for the Dutch internationals.

“This is part of my life“, he added in this interview granted on the occasion of the next premiere of a film about his career that will be titled ‘Louis’.

“I’ve been through so many difficulties in my lifedisease and deathI have probably enriched myself as a person as a result of all these experiences,” he explained.

Van Gaal He is in his third stage at the helm of the Dutch soccer team, after 2000-2001 and 2012-2014.

In March he tested positive for covid-19.

Always direct in his way of speakingVanGaal also sparked controversy in March by calling the decision to organize the next World Cup in Qatar “ridiculous”, accusing the FIFA of being solely motivated “by money and commercial interests”.

Netherlands will play the first phase of the world (from November 21 to December 18) with the hostess Qatar, Ecuador and with Senegalwith whom he will play the opening match of the event.

In 2021, the former coach of Ajax, Barcelona and Manchester United among others, he broke his hip when he fell while riding a bicycle.