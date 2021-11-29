Netherlands, Covid positive flee the hotel: arrested. They were leaving for Spain

Caught red-handed and arrested. Not common thieves or criminals, but Covid positive about to leave despite being quarantined in a Covid hotel. It happened last night in Holland where the Dutch gendarmerie announced they had arrested on a plane at Amsterdam-Schiphol airport a couple “escaped” from a hotel where the passengers positive for Covid-19 from South Africa they had been put in forty. The arrests took place on the plane that was about to take off, bound for the Iberian peninsula.

The arrest comes after the announcement by the Dutch authorities that 13 people out of 61 tested positive at Covid-19 on the arrival of two flights at the airport last Friday, they had contracted the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. “The Dutch royal police at Schiphol arrested a couple who escaped from a hotel for quarantine tonight,” spokesman Stan Verberkt told AFP. “The arrests occurred on a plane that was about to take off. They were on a plane that was about to leave for Spain “, added Verberkt.









The couple returned to solitary confinement, but not to that hotel. The positive passengers at Covid are almost all in hotels but some of them have been authorized to go to home quarantine; passengers who tested negative were also placed in home quarantine.