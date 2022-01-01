Netherlands: first female finance minister – Ultima Ora

(ANSA-AFP) – The Hague, 01 JAN – For the first time in the Netherlands there will be a female finance minister. The new head of the Treasury is called Sigrid Kaag, she is 60 years old and a former diplomat.



“We have ambitious plans for the next period. The Netherlands is synonymous with big choices and big investments, in education, in the climate, in a strong Europe,” said Kaag speaking to Algemeen Dagblad newspaper. “The role of the finance minister is crucial in the responsible implementation of these plans.”



The work of the Dutch head of the Treasury is closely followed in the European Union as the Netherlands leads the so-called “frugal four” group – with Austria, Denmark and Sevzia – which often clashes with southern European states over the matter. to European spending and the budget.



Kaag held the role of interim foreign minister to manage the evacuation from Afghanistan and prime minister for foreign trade and development in September. (ANSA-AFP).

