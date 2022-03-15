Netherlands lifts latest COVID-19 restrictions

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch government will lift the last restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19 next week despite a recent increase in transmission, as the country learns to live with the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The Netherlands has ended a national lockdown and removed almost all measures related to the pandemic. As of March 23, the use of the mask in public transport will no longer be mandatory. They will still be mandatory on planes and at airport security checkpoints.

The government will stop requiring a digital certificate to enter nightclubs and big events, the only places where they were still mandatory.

“It is possible and responsible to further mitigate” the measures, Health Minister Ernst Kuipers told national broadcaster NOS.

People arriving in the Netherlands from the European Union or from the Schengen passport-free zone will no longer need to show a COVID-19 certification.

New infections began to rise after the annual carnival weekend, which was celebrated with huge street parties in many small and large cities.

More than 21,600 people have died of COVID-19 in the Netherlands during the pandemic, which began in March 2020. 85% of those over 12 years of age are vaccinated and 62% of adults have received a booster dose.