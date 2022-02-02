Netherlands, Rotterdam dismantles bridge to let Bezos yachts pass – Politics

Rotterdam will partially dismantle its iconic Koningshaven ‘De Hef’ bridge, to allow the passage of Jeff Bezos’ new pleasure yacht.

The founder of Amazon, as well as the richest man in the world, commissioned Oceano di Alblasserdam to build a gigantic yacht. A three-masted ship so large that she will not be able to pass under the bridge, which will therefore be temporarily dismantled.

The municipality has made it known that it has accepted the shipbuilder’s request for “simple pragmatism”. This concession “concerns only the passage of a ship with tall masts through De Hef – and since it cannot be raised like a drawbridge – the only alternative is to remove the central part”.

Oceano and Bezos will reimburse the costs anyway. “Rotterdam has been declared the maritime capital of Europe. Shipbuilding and activity in this sector are therefore an important pillar of the municipality”, added the head of the municipality of the bridge issues, Marcel Walravens, responding to the controversies raised. among others, by the Historical Society of Rotterdam.