Netherlands towards partial closures, in Austria “block” for unvaccinated, Germany alert

There pandemic scares Europe. L’Holland it could be the first Western European country since the summer to restore a lockdown, albeit partial. The local TV Nos reports it, according to which this is the proposal put forward by the group of experts which advises the Dutch government on the measures to be put in place to reduce infections. The government of the interim prime minister, Mark Rutte, is expected to make a decision on this as early as tomorrow. Among the restrictive measures that the government is considering, the broadcaster specified, there are the cancellation of events, the closure of theaters and cinemas and the early closure of bars and restaurants, while schools would remain open. New one record of infections then in the Netherlands. There are 16,364 new cases in the last 24 hours. The health authorities make it known. The previous record was 12,997 infections in December 2020.

After a two-week partial lockdown, according to experts, entry to public places should be limited to vaccinated or recently recovered people. Last week, the Netherlands reintroduced the masks and expanded the list of places that require the green pass to enter. The new coronavirus infections have almost doubled in the last week, with a weekly incidence rate of more than 400 per 100 thousand inhabitants.

Austria – “It is now clear that winter and Christmas will not be comfortable for those who are not vaccinated.” This is what the Austrian prime minister, Alexander Schallenberg, speaks in a further sign that the government is moving towards lockdown measures for those who have not been vaccinated against covid-19. In the last 24 hours, Austria has recorded a record of 11,975 infections. The seven-day incidence has now risen to 751 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, three times more than Germany which is already in difficulty. Shallenberg defined The vaccination rate is “shamefully low” in Austria, equal to 65% of the population.

Given the growth in infections, in a few days the unvaccinated could be subjected to strict measures, continued the premier, urging everyone to get immunized as soon as possible. The federal government, regional authorities and experts will meet tomorrow to determine the new measures. A previous attempt by Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein to impose a lockdown for the unvaccinated, at least in the most contagious regions of Upper Austria and Salzburg, was blocked by local resistance. But the situation in hospitals is worsening, with doctors and nurses calling for more incisive measures.

Germany – “We have to prepare for winter, the virus is still among us and threatens the health of citizens.” This is what Olaf Scholz, current vice chancellor and finance minister and probable chancellor of the next German government said. Speaking on the day in Germany 50 thousand daily infections have been exceededScholz said the need for a new “major vaccination campaign” to get more people to immunize themselves against Covid. In Germany, the vaccination rate is still below 70%. Finally, he confirmed that the federal government and the premieres of the various Land will meet next week to discuss the response to be given to the new wave of Covid.