Network caught trafficking women in Operation Cattleya

Yesterday, the Public Ministry launched operation Cattleya with dozens of raids in the National District and Bávaro, product of an extensive investigation initiated nine months ago and with which it dismantles transnational networks dedicated to human trafficking under the form of commercial sexual exploitation and with which he rescued more than 80 women.

The General Directorate of Persecution of the Public Ministry and the Specialized Attorney against Illicit Smuggling of Migrants and Trafficking in Persons (PETT) announced that the prosecutors will present criminal charges against 10 accused Venezuelans, Colombians and Dominicans.

The operation has the support of the Special Division for the Investigation of Transnational Crimes (Deidet) and the Trafficking in Persons Department of the National Police.

Also, with the international cooperation of the United States Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). In addition, the NGOs Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), Destiny Rescue and the Anti Trafficking Bureau (ATB).

Johanna Bejarán Álvarez, head of the PETT, explained that the actions against human trafficking respond to the actions promoted by the Attorney General Miriam Germán Brito against transnational crime.

Bejarán Álvarez indicated that in the operation 25 prosecutors participate, more than 200 agents of the National Police and more than 50 investigation technicians and specialists in victim assistance.

During the operations, the teams seized controlled substances, such as marijuana and synthetic drugs.

“We must thank the cooperation of other countries in this operation, especially that of the United States, a nation that in its report this year on human trafficking recognizes that, although we must overcome limitations, the authorities of the Dominican Republic make sustained efforts to fight against crimes such as trafficking and sex trafficking,” said Bejarán Álvarez.

As part of the Cattleya operation, the Public Ministry investigates at least 14 people for committing the crime of trafficking, iIncluding two from Colombia and six from Venezuela.

In the Bávaro area, they offered the sexual services of the victims at a cost of 100 to 150 dollars for one hour and up to 400 dollars per night.

Once brought to the country, the victims were forced to admit that they had a debt contracted between US$3,000 and US$4,000 with the networks that mobilized them.

the criminal networks

work promise

the young They were held at the Caribe Hotel, in the National District, and the Residential Coco Real, in Bavaro, La Altagracia province. They were promised well-paid work, butthus they exploited sexually.

humiliating treatment.

They were forced to use controlled substances, they were subjected to humiliating and inhumane treatment and they were not allowed any freedom, which led several of them to run away.