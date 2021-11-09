Network Test codes resold at crazy prices

All players eager to try the new action-RPG from FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki are looking forward to receiving their participation code in the Elden Ring Network Test which will be held starting from November 12th.

The codes will be sent to Western users starting tomorrow, but Asian gamers have already started receiving their invitations from FromSoftware today. Unbelievable it may seem, the first thought of some of these users was to put it right away codes for sale on Yahoo! Auctions (platform similar to eBay active only in the East) at exorbitant prices. The highest figure currently recorded is 10,000 yen, equivalent to about 76 euros.

It is in effect an action that goes contrary to the terms of use outlined by FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment, which clearly specify what it is like “It is forbidden to sell or resell the invitation code or network test game data to other people “. Anyone caught violating the contract rules will see revoked his possibility to participate in the test. Consequently, even by purchasing the code second-hand, it may be impossible to access the game session. We will see if in the next few hours an official comment will arrive from FromSoftware which, as mentioned, is about to send other invitations to Western players from tomorrow, with the risk that the situation may also arise in our part.

Elden Ring will be available from February 25, 2022 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and Xbox One. Pending the Network Test, the developers have published the official survival guide of the action-RPG. For more information on the expected title, we refer you to our new Elden Ring Preview.