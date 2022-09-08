Network users reveal editing error in chapter 3 – El Financiero

Last August 21 was the great premiere of House of the Dragon, prequel of game of Throneswhich featured the largest audience for any new original series in HBO historyfor which it marked a record in the United States and registered increases in simulcasts.

Until its end –on October 23rd– will release a chapter every week. As of today, the first three chapters are already on the platform, although in the last one, released this September 4, there was an error ‘unforgivable’ to some fans of the people of Westeros.

Before we get into this error, we must remember that Something similar happened in episode four of the eighth season of GoT, when a Starbucks cup appeared in a scene while Jon Snow and the rest of Winterfell celebrated a banquet, a situation that Emilia Clarke later assumed as her mistake.

What was the editing error in the third chapter of House of the Dragon?

Before you continue reading, we must warn you that could have spoilers in this reading, so if you haven’t seen this chapter, reading it is at your own risk. With that said, we’ll tell you.

According to what began to circulate on social networks, in one of the scenes where Viserys appears, who from the first chapter showed himself with a strange disease that is consuming him over time, there was a cgi error (Computer Generated Imagery); that is, with editing and special effects.

For the third chapter, Viserys Targaryen I would have lost a couple of fingers because of his degenerative disease. Nevertheless, the fingers were still visible and green in one of the scenes thanks to a technical error that was not addressed.

This happened thanks to the actor wore a green CGI glove that was intended to eliminate them with a function similar to that of green screen, which places or eliminates elements at the convenience of the production.

The situation produced a wave of memes and comments on social networks, who made fun of the situation and made comparisons with what happened previously with “Game of Thrones”.