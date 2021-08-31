Networks, here is the offer on bitcoins

It was inevitable, as Pieremilio Gadda writes on The Economy de The Corriere della Sera, that the huge gain (almost 1,000 percentage points in less than a year) led to a wild race towards the Bitcoin. Sprint as wild as it is dangerous, because the most famous cryptocurrency was able to lose 50% in one night, as happened on March 12, 2020, Black Thursday of the global stock exchanges. Yet the crypto-frenzy does not subside.

However, it is wrong to believe that everyone is buying cryptocurrencies. Not just because crypto investment should not exceed 5% of the portfolio, but mostly because to many investors access to specialized replicants remains effectively precluded.” L’Economy has put 15 of the major banks, networks and platforms under the lens to verify which intermediaries allow you to invest in Bitcoin through ETP and under what conditions. “

Fineco gives the possibility to place the order by phone or on the online platform, while Directa sim it also allows you to buy via home banking. With Sella Bank you can buy ETPs on Bitcoins, independently or through a consultant. Banco Bpm uses a similar criterion, evaluating the user’s profile just like Banca Sella. Elsewhere, however, it may happen that it is not possible to invest in crypto, as in the case of Widiba and Bnl Bnp Paribas. The private networks of Intesa Sanpaolo – including Iwbank – have provided for a block: the only customers who can have access to the world of crypto are professional ones. In Unicredit you can buy it, but no advice is given. Saxo will make direct and indirect operations (via ETP) on Bitcoin accessible to Italian customers of Binck and Banca Generali within the year. Loading... Advertisements