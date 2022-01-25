Neuralink, the goal is clinical trials. But there is still no clearance from the FDA

Neuralink, the company co-founded by Elon Musk which aims to create microchips that can be implanted in humans and connected directly to the brain to help people overcome disabling handicaps, seems close to starting clinical trials on humans . This is not an official announcement from the company, but more speculation that has arisen on the Greenhouse recruiting platform an announcement has appeared seeking a position of “clinical studies manager”.





Currently, the chips developed by Neuralink are already used in some animal experiments. Pager and Gertrude, respectively a macato and a pig, are often shown in the videos on the YouTube page where Neuralink highlights the progress in its testing activities. Pager, in particular, has already become famous in recent months for being able to play Pong with the use of a Neuralink interface.

Since animal experiments seem to be proceeding successfully, the team of scientists working on the project is obviously committed to transforming what has been achieved so far into a solution that is realistically usable on humans. When Elon Musk presented the first application of Neuralink on Gertrude, he stated that his vision and the vision of society is to create a solution that in the future can allow to restore the functionality of the human body for those individuals who have suffered spinal cord injuries.





US Food and Drug Administration approval is required for Neuralink to be used for human trials. Last summer, the FDA authorized the experimental use of Synchron for clinical trials, a similar interface at least in purpose but at a more advanced stage of development. It is therefore possible that the US authority may soon give the green light also to Neuralink: if that were the case, Musk would be able to respect his own ambition to see human trials within the current year.