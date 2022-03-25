Neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas: causes, symptoms and treatments

Keep in mind this abbreviation: NET . Summarizes and initials of neuroendocrine tumor , a rare disease that can affect 4-5 people per 100,000 every year. Generally these are forms that grow slowly and tend to have a better prognosis than other diseases. But that doesn’t mean they can be underestimated. The case of Fedez, who declared that he was operated on for a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas, brought to light these conditions, which can manifest themselves in different organs, although they are concentrated in the digestive and respiratory systems.

There are precise biological characteristics that characterize these lesions. Histology, or the science that studies tissues and cells, allows us to identify the common cellular feature of NETs. It is a system, identified precisely through histological techniques, which leads to the production of hormones or particular substances called neuropeptides.

Their action is reflected on specific cells, called precisely endocrine, which therefore can proliferate abnormally and form tumor masses. Even if these steps can be difficult to understand, so much so that the diagnosis is made through the competence of different specialists, on the symptom front it frequently happens that these pathologies develop without giving appreciable disturbances and signs.

This leads to a diagnosis that is frequently delayed, perhaps when the disease has already progressed. Up to this point the picture is obviously general. Coming specifically to the pancreas, which can become the site of these lesions as well as the nearby duodenum (the first part of the intestine that connects directly to the stomach), it is necessary to differentiate the “functioning” forms which therefore induce a surplus of hormones and therefore precisely on the basis to their action they present specific symptoms, and those not working.

In the first case, for example, it may happen that the person experiences sweats, increased heart rate, fainting. These pictures are due to the presence of a functioning tumor which induces an abnormal secretion of insulin and therefore leads to drastic drops in blood glucose values.

Rarer are the forms characterized by the opposite effect, or by an excess of glucagon production: in these cases unexplained diabetes may appear as well as spots on the skin. Obviously these are only examples: we always remember that the functioning forms of NET can be linked to the anomalous production of different substances. In the non-functioning forms, however, the symptoms can be very general and perhaps the lesion is recognized because you lose weight for no reason or there are unexplainable pain and vomiting. Also for this reason it happens that the lesion is discovered occasionally while carrying out other types of checks.

The treatment? Case by case

Therapy should always be chosen and carried out in specialized centers, which have multidisciplinary teams, precisely because different skills are needed to better address the complexity of these frameworks. Surgery is usually the first option. “THE neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas tumors are rare – he explains Giovanni Vitaledirector of the Laboratory of geriatric and oncological neuroendocrinology of the IRCCS Istituto Auxologico Italiano, associate professor of endocrinology at the University of Milan and member of the National Scientific Committee of the Italian Association of Neuroendocrine Tumors (AINET) – of complicated management, but fortunately less aggressive ( in particular the well differentiated forms) compared to the more common pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

These neoplasms require a multidisciplinary approach between specialists with different skills, in particular for the choice of the path therapeutic. In fact, for neuroendocrine tumors the number of medical therapies has significantly increased in recent years:

– somatostatin analogues, which exploit the presence of somatostatin receptors present in well-differentiated (less aggressive) tumors. These well-tolerated drugs are able to slow down tumor growth and block the synthesis of numerous hormones produced by the tumor;

– receptor radiotherapy (PRRT), in which a drug similar to radiolabeled somatostatin analogues is used, which allows selective irradiation and death of tumor cells, exploiting the presence of receptors in the tumor;

– molecularly targeted drugs (eg sunitinib, everolimus and new drugs under study), capable of stopping some signals relevant for the survival and growth of cancer cells;

– chemotherapy, used mainly in the more aggressive and less differentiated forms, not radically removed by surgery or with metastases;

– loco-regional therapies for hepatic metastases that cannot be attacked surgically or multiple, which are based on interventional radiology treatments (radio- and chemo-embolization) ».