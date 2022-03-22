Neurology seals its entry into the Royal Academy of Medicine

Dr. Tomás Segura Martín will dedicate his entrance speech to the ‘History of Cerebral Infarction Treatment’

Albacete-born neurologist Tomás Segura, father of the ‘Stroke Code’ in the region, will read his admission speech at the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha on March 24, which will deal with the ‘History of Cerebral Infarction Treatment’.

Dr. Tomás Segura will deliver his admission conference at the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha on March 24, at 6:30 p.m., in the auditorium of the old Albacete City Hall.

He has the chair number 29 within the Fundamental Sciences

On June 30, 2021, the Official Gazette of Castilla-La Mancha published the entry of Dr Tomás Segura at the Royal Academy of Medicine, which will seal this March 24 with an admission speech. The neurologist, head of Service and professor at the Faculty of Medicine, will occupy seat number 29, within the section of Fundamental Sciences. The answer to Dr. Segura’s conference will be given by Julián Garde, also an academic and rector of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM).

Tomás Segura is the second of six brothers. Miguel, urologist, was the only one who accompanied him on the path of Medicine. And it is that in his family there was always talk of an uncle, brother of his father, to whom a fatal traffic accident cut short a brilliant career as a surgeon.

Enrollment student at the Sabuco Bachiller Institute, that young man let himself be carried away by the path of his uncle, with whom he shared a first and last name, and ended up studying Medicine in Murcia. He did the residency at the Hospital de La Princesa, in Madrid, a reference in cerebral vascular pathology. He completed his training at the Trueta Hospital in Gerona. There he would master transcranial Doppler ultrasonography, a technique that made it possible to see the cerebral vessels, until then hidden by the bony barrier of the skull.

Since he arrived in Albacete, hundreds of patients have recovered their speech, mobility or consciousness thanks to the fact that two decades ago Tomás Segura returned to apply to his homeland what he had learned in Catalonia, that cerebral thrombi could be broken with medication.

Known nationally and internationally for his studies, both on stroke and currently on COVID or Alzheimer’s, Tomás Segura takes a seat at the Castilla-La Mancha Academy of Medicine.

