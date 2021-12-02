Neuroshock, the alleged sequel to the Arkane game will be at the 2021 Game Awards? – Multiplayer.it

Prey 2: Neuroshock emerges as possible sequel to the Arkane game of 2017, currently under development according to some rumors of which currently no confirmation can be found, since they start from 4chan and we know how unreliable the source in question can be.

In any case, a sequel to Prey is possible, considering the great success of the first chapter especially in terms of criticism, which could lead to the creation of a new chapter, perhaps hoping for a greater success also on the market.

Prey, in the image, certainly deserves a sequel

This alleged leak speaks of a sequel in development at Arkane, carried out in parallel with Redfall, the other game currently in progress at the team whose first images from the alpha and details from a leak a few months ago have emerged.

In addition to this, therefore, there would also be this mysterious Prey 2: Neuroshock, another one in development immersive sim by Arkane in their classic style, obviously linked to the universe and to the imagination of Prey, built with the 2017 chapter as a general reboot of the series previously started by Human Head Studios.

According to the rumors in question, the game would be shorter than the previous chapter and would have as protagonist Project Cobalt, an organism Typhon in which some cells taken by Morgan Yu have been inserted. It would have a similar structure to that of Deus Ex, with an even more creative and experimental approach than the previous Prey, with more varied enemies but a lower amount of neuromod.

Also based on this doubtful leak, there would be the possibility that the game will be announced and presented in some way to the Game Awards 2021, although obviously all this has to be taken very much with a grain of salt, since there is no way to verify the reliability of the source.