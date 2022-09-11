Neurosurgeon Valle Folgueral will receive one of the European Awards in Medicine 2022 in Paris

José Manuel Valle Folgueral, at the tribute dinner with several of his patients.

ICAL Agency

| 09/10/2022 – 1:15 p.m.

The Bercian neurosurgeon José Manuel Valle Folgueral, head of the complex spine pathology unit at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León, will receive one of the European Awards in Medicine 2022 in Paris on November 29. In its third edition, these The awards given by the Professional and Business Excellence Institute will recognize the work of 20 health professionals, with the aim of promoting excellence in each area of ​​a sector in permanent evolution.

Born in Ponferrada in 1974, Valle Folgueral and his team are responsible for more than 280 spine surgeries. The doctor enjoyed a tribute dinner this Friday with several of his patients who came from different parts of the Spanish geography in a restaurant in the Plaza del Grano de León. Organized by the Galician Ana Ríos, the invitation wanted to thank the head of the unit and the entire Neurosurgery team for the “second youth” that these patients experience after receiving care.

In this regard, Ríos arrived at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León a year ago after two failed operations at the Santiago Hospital. The Galician, who worked as a nursing assistant at the University Hospital Complex of A Coruña until she became disabled, suffered from foraminal stenosis, a narrowing of the space through which the spinal cord and nerve roots pass, which prevented her from moving her right leg and caused incontinence.

After overcoming her ailment, this Saturday she will start the Camino de Santiago from the Cathedral of León convinced that “the adventure of living begins with the audacity of dreaming”. In the first stage, she will go to San Martín del Camino, she will be accompanied by more patients of Dr. Valle Folgueral who will drop off along the way. She, for her part, will continue to Santiago de Compostela to give visibility to “some pathologies that those affected carry on their backs”, with the ‘hashtag’ # I’m EnElCaminoValleFolgueral_2022.